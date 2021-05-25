Cabinet approves special CPEC visa for Chinese investors





ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved a separate business visa of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to facilitate Chinese investors in the country. Informing the media persons together with the Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting held with the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair on Tuesday, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that this will enable Chinese investors get their visas within 48 hours and get the security clearance in 30 days. He said the cabinet praised the economic team for leading the country towards stability despite the challenge posed by Covid-19 and the wrong policies of previous regimes. Fawad said foreign voters are an important agenda of government electoral reforms. The Election Commission, he said, should take immediate steps to bring them into the electoral process. He also said that the electronic voting machine (EVM) is being valued by various segments of society, including bar associations. He added that Rawalpindi Bar Association has asked EVM for their next elections. The minister said the cabinet also praised the improvement in relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia as it would be beneficial for the Muslim Ummah. The prime minister praised Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for successfully raising the issue of Palestine in international forums, he added. The Minister said that the cabinet approved the approval of the cantonal board elections and instructed the Ministry of Defense to make all the arrangements in this regard. He said the forum approved the formation of a committee to review Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s request for lifting the ban on him. After reviewing the application, the committee will present its recommendations to the cabinet. The Cabinet also approved a new Board of Directors of PTV. The secretary information will be the chairman of the new PTV board while the general director of Radio Pakistan is also included in its members. While giving details of positive economic indicators, Planning Minister Asad Umar said the prime ministers’ policy to protect life and livelihoods during Covid-19 has saved the economy from an expected loss in contrast to neighboring economies. He said, according to figures provided by the National Accounts Committee, We are expecting more than 3.5 per cent growth rate. Relying on factors that contributed positively to the country’s economy, Assad said the prime minister’s Ehsas Program and stimulus policies for the construction sector played a major role in putting the country’s economy on track. This year, he said, the country witnessed record production of wheat, sugar, rice and corn that helped boost wholesale trade, which is directly linked to positive economic growth. The minister said loans from the private sector for direct investment increased by 126 per cent, growing by small enterprises, while large-scale production increased by 9 per cent. He expressed hope that with all these indicators the country’s economy will move from developing stability.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos