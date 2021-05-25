Earthquakes in Congo ignite buildings, fuel fears of second volcanic eruption

GOMA, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Reuters) – An earthquake on the Congo-Rwanda border flattened buildings in the city of Goma on Tuesday, sparking fears that a nearby volcano would erupt again three days after dozens of people were killed and 17 villages destroyed. from lava.

The quake, measured at 5.3 on the Richter scale by the Rwandan Seismic Monitor, was the largest of more than 100 aftershocks following Saturday’s eruption of Congo volcano on Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active and dangerous.

We know the children were injured when a building collapsed on Tuesday just steps from the UNICEF office in Goma, the UN children’s agency said.

The quake appeared to have destroyed several buildings in the city of two million people and a witness said at least three people were pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital.

It struck at 11:03 a.m., originating from the Rugerero sector in western Rwanda, according to the Rwandan Seismic Monitor.

The city experienced 119 tremors on Monday, but the intensity began to decrease, said Kasereka Mahinda, scientific director at the Goma Volcano Observatory.

Earthquakes were triggered by tectonic plates seeking to regain their balance after the eruption, a first phenomenon after the 2002 and 1977 eruptions.

A resident receives debris from their lava-covered house burning after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 24, 2021. REUTERS / Djaffar Al Katanty

Once the disruption regains its balance, the vibrations will stop, he told Reuters.

Numerous cracks in the ground have appeared in Goma in the last day, though businesses have reopened across the city and life seems to be returning to normal for those who did not lose their homes.

About 1,000 homes were destroyed and more than 5,000 people were displaced by the blast, the United Nations has said.

Authorities say 32 people have died in incidents related to the blast, including seven people killed by lava flow and five others asphyxiated by gases, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.

The lava flow stopped several hundred meters less than the city limits, but destroyed 17 villages along the way, cut off the main electricity supply and blocked a major road, cutting off aid deliveries to one of the most unsafe food sites in Africa.

The lava lake in the volcano crater appears to be overflowing, raising fears of new cracks or another eruption, the UNHCR said. Goma-based volcanologist Dario Tedesco said Monday he feared the quakes could open up another fracture.

The government said a 1.7km (1.1-mile) road connecting Goma in the north of the province was covered in lava, blocking the movement of people and goods in an area where about 280,000 people have been displaced by conflict and fighting since January.

The United Nations said it would take days to reopen the road and that it was seeking permission from the government to begin re-using Goma airport. The’s relief facility for the east of the country was closed after the lava entered within 300 meters (yards).

More than half a million people have lost access to safe water after lava destroyed one of the most important sources of water supply, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

Although lava flow has stopped, authorities have warned that the danger is not over yet and that seismic activity in the area could cause further lava flows. Infrastructure damage is not ruled out, the IFRC said.