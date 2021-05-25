The Pope orders the small seminary to be moved from the Vatican





Vatican City – Pope Francis has ordered the small seminary located inside the Vatican and currently at the center of a sexual abuse criminal trial to be moved to a new location in Rome before classes begin in the autumn. The idea of ​​moving the seminar had been studied “for some time,” said a May 25 statement from Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican’s press office. The idea, he said, was to find a building closer to where students go to school in Rome and where they play. Fr. Angelo Magistrelli, rector of the Pre-Seminary St. Pius X and superior of Opera Don Folci, who runs the institute, told Vatican court on April 14 that the current enrollment is 26 boys and teenagers and that the number of questions about admissions had been increasing. 12-year-old boys live in seminary, act as altar attenders in liturgies at St. Peter’s Basilica, and study at the St. Paul Institute. The 26 current residents also include 10 students who completed high school while in pre-seminar and continue to live there while attending college courses. Bruni said Francis communicated his decision to Magistrelli in an audience but also thanked the priest and Opera Don Folci “for the work done in the 75 years since the institution was founded”, and he asked that students be allowed to continue as altar servers in the basilicas. . “In the life of the activity of the Pre-Seminary of St. Pius X is a new phase which will undoubtedly offer new opportunities for growth and development, especially in the field of promotion of vocations in the sacred service,” said Bruni . The Vatican statement did not mention the trial, which began in October, in which Father Gabriele Martinelli is accused of sexually abusing a younger student while they were both living in pre-seminary. The abuse was said to have occurred between 2007 and 2012. Although both were under the age of 18 when the abuse was reported, Vatican court charged the priest with continuing to abuse the youngest student when Martinelli, still not a priest, was already 20 years old. . Ms. Enrico Radice, the former rector of the seminary, is also on trial and accused of obstructing the investigation into the allegations of abuse. Both the seminary and the Don Folci Opera are accused of failing to protect young students. The pre-seminar website says that since its founding in 1956, almost 200 students have gone to the priesthood or entered religious life.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos