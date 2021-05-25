Facebook, Google working in accordance with social media rules as the deadline approaches





NEW DELHI: Just hours before the new IT rules for social media companies went into effect, major digital platforms Facebook and Google on Tuesday claimed they were working to meet compliance requirements.

The new rules, announced on February 25, require major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident official. complaints.

‘Significant social media brokers’ defined as those with over 50 registered loop users were given three months to meet the additional requirements.

Failure to follow the rules will result in these social media companies losing their mediation status which provides them with the exemptions and immunity specified by the obligations for any information and third party data expected of them. In other words, they may be responsible for action.

A Google spokesman said the company has been constantly investing in significant product, resource and staff changes to ensure it is combating illegal content in an effective and fair manner, and to comply with local laws in its jurisdictions. which operates.

“We understand that our work in keeping our platforms secure has never been done and we will continue to refine our existing approaches, and evolve our policies and be as transparent as possible about how we make decisions,” the spokesman said.

A Facebook spokesperson noted that the company is working to implement operational processes and intends to comply with the provisions of the IT rules.

The social media giant who also owns the Instagram photo-sharing platform said it continues to discuss “some of the issues that need more engagement” with the government.

Facebook and Google, however, did not clarify the new level of compliance that is being met as of Tuesday.

However, according to sources close to the development, Facebook has set provisions on voluntary verification, the 24-hour deadline to remove content marked for nudity, etc., and the establishment of a timely grievance redressal process and mechanism.

The process is being developed for compliance with requirements such as generating monthly compliance reports and appointing the chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

In particular, Twitter has not commented on its compliance status.

The microblogging platform had attracted attention from the government recently after it labeled ‘manipulated media’ in tweets by BJP leaders on an alleged package of tools used by the Opposition to target the Center over its Covid-19 treatment.

Faced with Twitter over the issue, the government had demanded last week that the microblogging platform remove the label, saying the social media platform could not give a verdict on an issue under investigation.

There were no immediate comments from WhatsApp on compliance with IT rules.

Last week, Koo, India’s Indian rival Koo, said it complied with the requirements of the new rules and its Privacy Policy, Terms of Use and Community Guidelines now reflect the changes.

Koo has close to 6 million users (60 lakh), making it a leading social media broker under the new guidelines.

Recently, various industry bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the US-India Business Council (USIBC), had written to the government asking for up to a year extension for compliance, especially in view of the pandemic.

However, so far there is no word on any extension.

IT ministry sources said the appointment of a grievance officer would be a key requirement from the first day the rules take effect, given the importance of the public grievance interface and the need for a grievance redressal system.

On February 25, the government announced stricter regulations for social media firms, requiring them to remove any content marked by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a robust grievance mechanism with an officer stationed at place.

Significant social media companies will need to publish a monthly compliance report revealing details of complaints received and actions taken, as well as details of actively removed content.

They will also be required to have a physical contact address in India published on its website or mobile app, or both.

According to data cited by the government, India has 53 WhatsApp users, 44.8 YouTube users, 41 Facebook subscribers, 21 Instagram users, while 1.75 crore account holders are on the Twitter microblogging platform.

The new rules were introduced to make social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram which have seen a phenomenal increase in usage in recent years in India more responsive and responsive to content expected on the platform tire.

Social media companies will have to remove posts depicting nudity or converted photos within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

In particular, the rules require important social media intermediaries to provide services primarily in the nature of messages to enable the identification of the “first creator” of information that undermines India’s sovereignty, state security or public order.

This can have major consequences for players like Twitter and WhatsApp.

The rules also state that users who wish to voluntarily verify their accounts must be given an appropriate mechanism to do so and given a visible verification token.







