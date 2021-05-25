British Museum Revises the Myth of the Roman Emperor Nero | Smart news

From ancient texts to modern television shows, the descriptions of the Roman emperor Nero have never been flattering. He is known for killing family members and strangers as well as its inception The Great Fire of Rome who destroyed most of the city in 64 AD – not to mention forcing audiences to go through his terrible singing. But a new exhibition at the British Museum, “Nero: The man behind the myth, “Asks visitors to rethink their perceptions of one of the most powerful people in the ancient world.

As Jill Lawless reports for Associated Press (AP), the show begins with an image from the 1951 film Quo Vadis. The emperor falls for a liberty, evoking the famous expression “Nero sank while Rome burned”. Then, visitors learn that this story, like many tales of the emperor’s horrible behavior, is a myth.

“Our goal here is to show that this image, however popular, is actually based on very, very one-sided accounts and therefore we have to challenge it,” curator Francesca Bologna shows AP. “Nero’s story is about how we should approach information, how we should always approach our resources critically. This is important for Nero, it is important for historians, archaeologists, it is important for everyday people living their daily lives. ”

Among the objects seen are statues, weapons, jewelry and inscriptions. Many come from the collection of London’s cultural institution, but others are borrowed from museums throughout Western Europe.

Great-grandson of the first emperor of Rome, Augustus, Nero came to power in 54 AD, when he was only 17 years old. He succeeded his stepfather Claudius – who, according to the exhibition, probably was not poisoned by Nero’s mother, as many stories suggest.

Accounts written in the decades after the ruler’s death in 68 AD portray him as decadent and violent, Charlotte Higgins notes for custody. Roman biography Suetonius wrote that Nero entertained himself roaming the city in disguise, stabbing people and throwing their bodies into the sewers. Silent, the famous historian and orator, describes him killing his pregnant wife, Poppaea, kicking him in the stomach. Other accounts focused on the emperor’s affluent lifestyle and insatiable sexual appetite.

Curator Thorsten Opper shows you custody that the writers who contributed to Nero’s awful reputation used a standard package of shocking stories about sex and violence to boost their agenda. They idealized the oligarchy Roman Republic, which ended about 80 years before Nero took power and did not endorse populist rule by a single person. Opper explains that Nero tried to support his position by cultivating the support of ordinary Romans, creating anxiety in the traditional elite.

“Sources should be seen as texts that have a clear agenda,” says Opper.

Actually, Gazeta ArtMaev Kennedy reports, Nero seems to have governed well in many respects. He reformed the tax system, improved Rome’s food supply, and organized public works and entertainment projects such as wheelchair racing. He was more than 30 miles away from Rome when the fire broke out and after the disaster, he worked to rebuild the city. (Still, wrote Joshua Levine for Smithsonian magazine last year, Nero made snow Christians for the fire, ordering many “burn in his gardens, which conforms to standard Roman legal practice to adapt punishment to crime”.)

The exhibition is not intended to glorify Nero. Opper says Gazeta Art that it is likely that the emperor had killed his mother or forced her to commit suicide. And it is true that his great palace, Domus Aurea, was extremely extravagant. But Opper notes that killing relatives and living in a wealthy way were far from unknown actions taken by Roman rulers.

“There was a lot of money disappearing around Nero’s Rome,” he tells her Gazeta Art. “Most of Domus Aurea seems to have been the dining room: rich entertainment would be expected of him, including the reception of the entire Senate. And if you are going to invite 600 people to a banquet once a week, you will need a large dining room. “

“Nero: The Man Behind the Myth” places the emperor’s rule in its historical context, according to the AP. One part shows chains tying enslaved workers forced to mine lead for the empire in Wales. During Nero’s reign, the Celtic people in southern England, led by Queen Boudicca, rebelled against Roman rule; the empire also faced war with Parthian Empire, which was focused on what is now Iran.

Ultimately, facing unquestionable opposition from within the Roman government, Nero committed suicide at the age of 30. His death ended the Julio-Claudian Dynasty and led to a chaotic power struggle known as Year of the Four Emperors.

Accounts written by Suetonius, Tacticus, and others cemented Nero’s savage reputation for centuries. As Opper says Guardian, a bust in the exhibition was heavily restored in the 17th century. An artist who had clearly heard stories about the emperor’s demise formed the lower half of the face to create a visibly uncomfortable appearance that may or may not have much in common with the man himself.

“I’m not settling here to rehabilitate Nero as an impeccable man,” Opper tells Gazeta Art. “But I have come to the conclusion that almost everything we think we know about him is wrong.”

“Nero: The man behind the myth“It ‘s in view at British Museum in London from 27 May to 24 October.