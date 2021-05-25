US to reopen consulate in Jerusalem, improving Palestinian ties

Blinken did not give an exact date for the reopening of the consulate. He announced the move following a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

As I told the President, I am here to underline the United States’ commitment to rebuilding relations with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures. security, opportunity for freedom and dignity, he said.

Blinken is in the region to help strengthen the ceasefire approved last week that ended a devastating 11-day war between Israel and Hamas rulers militant Gaza. The fighting killed and injured more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians widespread destruction in impoverished coastal territory.

He promised to gather international support to help Gaza after the war. He later announced nearly $ 40 million in aid to the Palestinians, including $ 5.5 million in emergency aid to Gaza. That brings total US aid to the Palestinians under the Biden administration to over $ 360 million after the Trump administration cut off almost all aid to them.

Blinken has promised that any aid will be kept out of the hands of Hamas, which does not recognize Israel’s right to exist and which Israel and the US consider a terrorist organization.

The US is trying to support Abbas, who was ousted from recent events, in his rivalry with Hamas and on the international stage. Abbas heads the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank but whose forces were expelled from Gaza when Hamas took power there in 2007.

Abas it has been seen by many Palestinians that they have lost all legitimacy. But he is still seen internationally as the representative of the Palestinian people and a key partner in the long-destroyed peace process.

The ceasefire that ended the war in Gaza on Friday has lasted so far, but it did not address any of the key issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something Blinken acknowledged after meeting earlier in the day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We know that to prevent a return to violence, we must use the space created to address a larger set of fundamental issues and challenges. And that starts with addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting reconstruction, he said.

The top U.S. diplomat faces the same obstacles that have stifled a broader peace process for more than a decade, including Israel’s falconry leadership, Palestinian divisions and deep-rooted tensions around Jerusalem and its holy sites. The Biden administration initially hoped to avoid getting involved in the unresolved conflict and instead focus on other foreign policy priorities before violence erupted.

The war was caused by weeks clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a place revered by Jews and Muslims that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years. The protests were aimed at Israeli police in the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and threatened the expulsion of dozens of Palestinian families from Jewish settlers.

The ceasefire remains unclear as tensions are still high in Jerusalem and the fate of Palestinian families has not yet been resolved.

The evictions were put on hold shortly before fighting broke out in Gaza, but the legal process is set to resume in the coming weeks. Police were slammed shortly with protesters in Al-Aqsa on Friday, several hours after the ceasefire came into force.

Increasing tensions, an Israeli soldier and a civilian were stabbed and wounded Monday in East Jerusalem before police shot and killed the attacker in what they describe as a terrorist attack.

Then, early Tuesday, a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli secret forces near the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the Wafa news agency. Photos circulating on the internet appeared to show the bloodied and lying man on the street. The Israeli army referred questions to the Border Police, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is fighting for his political life after a fourth election without end in two years. He faces growing criticism from Israelis who say he ended the offensive prematurely, without forcibly halting rocket attacks or delivering a heavier blow to Hamas.

In his remarks after meeting with Blinken, Netanyahu hardly mentioned the Palestinians. He warned of a very strong response if Hamas breaks the ceasefire.

Netanyahu spoke of building economic growth in the occupied West Bank, but said there would be no peace until the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state. Palestinians have long opposed the language, saying it undermines the rights of the Palestinian minority of Israelis.

Blinken will also visit neighboring Egypt and Jordan, which have acted as mediators in the conflict. Egypt succeeded in mediating the ceasefire in Gaza after the Biden administration pressured Israel to end its offensive.

The administration has been criticized for its initial perceived direct response to deadly violence, including by Democratic allies in Congress, who demanded that it take a tougher stance on Israel. Biden repeatedly confirmed what he said the Israelis had a right to defend themselves against rocket attacks from Gaza.

The administration has defended its response saying it is committed to high-level intense but calm diplomacy to support a ceasefire.

Blinken has said it is not the right time for an immediate resumption of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, but that steps can be taken to repair the damage from Israeli airstrikes, which destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged infrastructure in Gaza.

Narrow coastal territory, home to more than 2 million Palestinians, has been under a damaging Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas came to power. Israel says the blockade is necessary to keep Hamas from importing weapons, while Palestinians and human rights groups see it as a form of collective punishment.