Want a baby? 5 Things About Infertility Both Men And Women Should Know, Health News & Top Stories

Infertility is a condition where a person is unable to conceive. Dr Roland Chieng, acting medical director, Virtus Fertility Center Singapore, explains that infertility affects at least one in six couples in Singapore. This rate is comparable to many other developed countries as mothers are getting older. It addresses some common misconceptions and explains what kind of treatment couples can do.

Here are five things he shares about the situation:

1. It is easier to recognize the signs of infertility in women than in men

Signs of fertility apply only to women. For example, an irregular menstrual flow every one to three months indicates ovulation uncertainty, which makes conception planning difficult. The volume and duration of a woman’s menstrual period are in relation to her hormonal levels at best. A decrease in the volume or duration of the menstrual period may be associated with decreased hormone levels.

In comparison, male infertility generally shows no signs.

2. An unhealthy lifestyle and some medical conditions can lead to infertility

Infertility occurs due to a number of factors. Lifestyle-related factors including excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, insufficient sleep and poor diet are all risk factors for infertility. For men, certain types of exercise such as long distance cycling can also lead to infertility.

Medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension and thyroid problems are also risk factors for infertility, as they affect ovulation and can lead to irregular menstruation.

3. You may be infertile even if you are still menstruating

A common misconception among women is that they are fertile as long as they have menstruation. However, if your periods are irregular, this may mean that you do not ovulate regularly, which can lead to difficulty in conceiving. Do not assume that youth equals fertility Irregular menstruation can occasionally signal premature menopause rather than polycystic ovary syndrome or stress.

In addition, it does not mean that you are naturally more fertile if you are young. Every woman ages at a different rate and the quality and quantity of eggs vary greatly from person to person.

A common misconception men have is that while it only takes one sperm to fertilize an egg, it requires a good sperm host to accompany that sperm. However, natural conception depends a lot on the quality and quantity of sperm. Diet and lifestyle are important factors that determine sperm health, and as such men should lead healthier lifestyles when trying to conceive.

4. Do not expect to seek medical advice or treatment if you are trying to conceive

If having a family is important to you, determining your fertility potential before attempting to conceive is essential to having a better fertility journey. Couples who fail to become pregnant after trying for more than six months should consider seeking medical advice. This is especially true for couples over 35 because fertility and the success rate of fertility treatments decrease as they age.

When you first see a doctor, you will be asked to undergo a basic fertility test, which includes going through your medical history as well as a physical examination.



A basic fertility test includes a review of your medical history, as well as a physical exam, which includes a pap smear for women and a semen analysis for men. PHOTO: Fertility Center Virus

For women, this will include an ultrasound scan of the pelvis, a pap smear, and blood tests to determine ovarian egg reserves and other possible issues. Men, on the other hand, undergo sperm analysis, hormonal tests, and an ultrasound scan of the testicles, if necessary.

A complete health check-up is recommended for men and women aged 40 and over. The fertility specialist will advise on treatment options depending on the outcome of the fertility screening results.

5. Infertility treatment options include more than just IVF

Couples can start with simple methods such as taking nutritional supplements and the timing of their relationship with more complex methods involving ovarian stimulation and intrauterine insemination (IUI), which involves inserting a prepared sperm sample into the nearby uterus. ovulation time to leave a woman pregnant naturally

When all other methods fail and it is determined that natural conception is difficult to achieve, you can choose to have in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF is a procedure where sperm and eggs are fertilized in a laboratory before being placed inside the uterus to grow. All other methods, including IUI, depend heavily on the number of healthy mobile sperm and the quality of the egg, which is unknown until IVF is performed.

