100 years ago today on May 25, 2021, the IRA, in what was its largest single operation during Ireland’s War of Independence, seized and set fire to the Custom House building in Dublin.

Nine five IRA members and four civilians were killed in the gun battle, which took place inside and around the building.

The Custom House, one of the most important British Government administrative buildings in Ireland at the time, was completely demolished, along with its administrative records.

Six weeks later, the Irish and British parties to the conflict reached a ceasefire, marking the end of the War of Independence.

On May 25, 1921, at 12:55 pm, during the War of Independence, the IRA carried out an attack on the Dublin Customs House. Nine people were killed. The building and its administrative records were completely destroyed.

As part of the Decade of Centennial Governments, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage marked today The burning of the Customs House with a memorial event held together with the relatives of those who took part in the attack and the civilians who were killed in the attack.

The Irish Examiner reports that among those who laid wreaths in Dublin on Tuesday was Brian Parsons, a great-grandson of Captain Patrick OReilly, and Lieutenant Stephen OReilly, who were IRA volunteers killed on May 25th.

Participation in the event, which was broadcast online. was limited to 15 persons due to persistent health restrictions.

Today’s commemorations were organized as part of that of the Irish Government Centennial Decade Program for 2021. Some discussions, led by Liz Gillis and Mchel Doibhiln, about Common Home Burning are available to watch here on YouTube.

TD Darragh O’Brien, Irish Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said: Today marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most significant events of the War of Independence.

“It’s with a strong sense of history that my department and I, as Customs House custodians, remember the nine people killed in the attack while also celebrating this magnificent, 230-year-old building.

“I’m very pleased that my Department is playing its part in our Centennial Decade by remembering this event.

today the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage held a memorial event to mark the 100th anniversary of the burning of the Customs House. The minister represented the state, and relatives of IRA Volunteers and civilians killed that day laid wreaths.

TD Catherine Martin, Irish Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, added: We are now in the most sensitive and complex period of the centennial program.

“I welcome today ‘s commemoration, urging all of us to reflect on the important historical event that took place at the Customs House a century ago. When exploring our history, we have a responsibility to recognize the value of ideals and sacrifices, including their cost.

“On this important centenary, we remember the nine people who lost their lives in the Customs House and the subsequent impact on their families and the independence campaign.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage of Ireland also shared this short documentary ‘Burning the Ordinary House’ on May 25: