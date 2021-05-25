Fire and explosions in containers outside Sri Lanka

Fire aboard the X-Press Pearl (Sri Lankan Port Authority) Published May 25, 2021 3:34 PM by

Fire on board containers with Singapore flag Perla X-Press intensified overnight, prompting the decision to evacuate the ship as firefighters struggled with worsening weather conditions. Sri Lankan officials are now preparing for an environmental incident as the ship has lost off-board containers, taken on a list, and the fire continues out of control.

According to the owners of the ship X-Press Feeders, after they had put the fire under control on May 24, the situation started to worsen as the weather conditions worsened. The fire is being ignited by strong winds and early today, May 25, they ordered the 25 crew members along with 12 firefighters from Smith’s rescue team to evacuate the ship. The Sri Lankan Navy completed the evacuation with reports of two crew members suffering minor injuries.

As the wind pushed the fire back into the boat and over the deck of the quarter approaching the bridge, the Sri Lankan navy reported hearing explosions aboard the ship that were probably coming from the burnt cargo. After the blasts, Sri Lanka sought help from India to fight the fire. The Indian Coast Guard sent a plane to provide surveillance and later this afternoon three boats from the Indian Coast Guard also arrived on the scene. Over the weekend, the shipowners had also hired Dutch rescue company Smit to help fight the fire. Smith had a tug along with spraying water on the fire and was blowing up specialized firefighting equipment in Sri Lanka.

“We are trying our best to put out the fire that broke out on the ship,” Hon said. Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Minister of Ports and Transport for Sri Lanka. “Although the fire was brought under control until yesterday morning, it has re-emerged due to prevailing weather conditions and the constant reaction of chemicals on the ship.”

(Photo by Sri Lanka Air Force)

Due to the turbulent seas and the amount of water already sprayed on the 37,000 dwt vessel, the Sri Lankan Navy reports that the containers are now lowered into the water in the arch and are being listed to the right of the sea. As a result, at least eight containers were reported to have fallen into the sea with the Sri Lankan Navy warning that some of them may contain hazardous chemicals. Some containers were thought to have sunk, but officials also warned not to touch or open anything that could be found by swimming or washing on the shore. In addition, fishing and other boats have been warned to stay away from the area.

Perla X-Press was carrying approximately 300 tonnes of fuel bunker, although part of it has been removed from the ship. However, officials are prepared with chemical dispensers and boom in case an oil leak occurs. They estimate that there are 100 tons of fuel on board.

Earlier, Sri Lankan officials had ordered Perla X-Press, which is anchored approximately 9.5 nautical miles northwest of the port of Colombo, to move further into the sea. The ship was not displaced, but reports are that they are considering towing the burning ship further offshore.

The fire was first discovered on May 20 in the ship’s forecast area. It was believed to have started due to a chemical reaction and the ship’s crew with the help of Sri Lanka thought they had been able to put out the fire on 21 May. The Sri Lankan Navy, however, warned that there were hotspots aboard the ship and feared the fire would be revived. The fire was burning over the weekend with Smith leading the fight and on May 24, they had reported it was under control. Crews were conducting a risk assessment as they took steps to stop the fire from spreading to other areas of the ship.

Perla X-Press is a new feeder ship delivered to its owners in February 2021. It was completing a voyage from Qatar and the UAE with stops in India and Sri Lanka prior to its planned arrival in Singapore.

Weekend fire scene with tugboat Smith together (Sri Lankan Port Authority)