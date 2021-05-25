International
The council in the mountain town of Alberta in Canmore rejects the second proposed development
The city council in a well-known Alberta mountain community has rejected a proposed second development project that raised concerns about wildlife, affordable housing and taxes.
The proposed Tri Sistra and Smith Creek Village projects in Canmore, west of Calgary, would have nearly doubled the city’s population in the coming decades.
Both proposals covered about 80 percent of the city’s remaining development land.
The council had already rejected Smith Creek in a unanimous decision last month. On Tuesday, she rejected the Three Sisters village plan in a 6-1 vote.
“I’m disappointed,” said Mayor John Borrowman, who was the only one to vote in favor of the second proposal. “I saw this as an opportunity to bring balance to our community. Now that balance will continue to be precarious, until another time.
“But of course I will accept and support the council’s decision.”
Hundreds expressed opposition to development projects
A public hearing on the two developments lasted seven days and was heard by more than 200 people concerned about the potential effects on the city and wildlife in the area. Hundreds more wrote letters against the projects.
The councilors said they could not support the Three Sisters proposal despite changes made to improve the overall plan.
“Far far above what he was when he first came to us,” Coun said. Jeff Hilstad. “But I think there are still areas that need to be addressed that just can’t be addressed through change.”
Council Vi Sandford said she still had concerns about wildlife as well as growth in the city.
“The size of the footprint and the scale and purpose of this (plan) is still a concern for the community,” she said.
“We need to plan and build for the future with this long-term project.”
Sandford added that the land is developable in a convenient way, but the latest proposal did not achieve it.
None of the company overseeing the development immediately returned a request for comment.
‘A major source of concern’
Experts had said the two proposals to provide housing for up to 14,500 additional residents and tourists would have added more pressure to an already occupied valley.
Karsten Heuer, a wildlife biologist, said he was delighted with Tuesday’s decision to reject the development.
“We were reminded that democracy still works in Canmore,” he said in an interview. “It was a huge burst of concern in the last five months.”
Some residents, he said, are now discussing whether it would be possible to raise enough money to buy and take control of a piece of land for storage.
Heuer and others have raised concerns about developing into an area used by wildlife to move to the Rocky Mountains.
Wildlife corridor and how wide it should be to allow animals such as grizzly bears, deer and wolves to move efficiently has been debated since a 1992 environmental assessment found it to be an important area.
