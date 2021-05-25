Update May 25 COVID-19: No deaths, 665,193 shots, 111 new cases, 197 recoveries

Vaccines reported

An additional 2,339 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 665,193.

2,339 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following areas: Far North West, 5; Far North Central, 11; Far East, 6; North West, 18; North Central, 46; North-East, 15 years old; Saskatoon, 1,026; Central West, 19; Central East, 57; Regina, 958; South-West, 37; South Central, 44; and South-East, 44. There were 53 doses administered pending the residence area.

Seventy-six percent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Seventy percent of those 30+ have received their first dose. Sixty-three percent of those over 18 have received their first dose.

Status of Population Vaccinations, as of May 23, 2021 GROUP Estimated population Take the first dose Fully vaccinated Age 80+ 51,307 45,792 (89%) 18,730 (37%) Age 70-79 years 79,818 70,381 (88%) 6,890 (9%) Age 60-69 years 138,471 114,363 (83%) 6,607 (5%) Age 50-59 years 147,466 104,533 (71%) 7,825 (5%) Age 40-49 years 151,896 96,406 (63%) 6,718 (4%) Age 30-39 years 183,246 92,598 (51%) 6,658 (4%) Age 18-29 years 189,909 70,504 (37%) 4,751 (3%) Age 12-17 years 90,987 12,295 (14%) 77 (0%)

All details of vaccine administration for the province, including first and second doses, can be found at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.

Second Dose reservation available for those vaccinated on or before March 1st

Second dose vaccinations are being given to anyone 80 years of age or older who has taken the first dose before 1 March. Individuals diagnosed or being treated for cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants will receive a letter of acceptance in the mail that will give them priority access to a second dose.

Eligibility to reserve second doses is based on the age or date of the first dose. Residents who meet at least one of these criteria will qualify for their second dose. The following table is a preliminary instruction; Timelines may vary due to the availability of vaccines:

Astra Zeneca is not included in this chart as we await advice on using Astra Zeneca for second dose time.

Eligibility for the 2nd Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine Date acceptance changes Appropriate age or Qualifies based on first dose date (in or before) 24 to May 80 or March 1 May 31st 70 or March 15 June 7th 65 or March 22 June 14 55 or April 7 June 21st 45 or April 15 June 28th Admission opens only on the basis of the date of the first dose 1 and May July 5 May 15 July 12 May 30 July 19 June 14 July 26 June 28th

Second dose vaccination appointments can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

The current list of pharmacies that offer vaccinations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19- pharmacies.

For street addresses and opening hours for street and walking clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Please do not call until you have the right to book your vaccination appointment. If you do not know the date of your first dose or have mistakenly moved the portfolio card given at the time of your first dose, 1-833-SaskVax can give you that date, or check your Immunization History in your account MySaskHealthRecord.

There may be clinic options outside your community and residents are encouraged to consider those alternative places for immunization. Extra stops should be avoided if possible when traveling to another community for an appointment. More clinics will be added as new vaccine deliveries are received.

During your second dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will verify the time and brand of your first dose to make sure you are taking your second dose within the recommended time frame. The type of vaccine available in each country will be advertised to make sure you are getting the same vaccine brand for your second dose.

At this time, public health is planning to offer your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to match your first dose brand. National safety and efficacy reviews of the second dose brand change are being developed and the provincial policy for maintaining the same brand for the second dose may be updated after this review.

Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaksina- libri.

Daily statistics COVID-19

There are 111 new COVID-19 cases to report to Saskatchewan on May 25, bringing the total of provinces to 45,820 cases.

New cases are found in the following areas: Far North West, 2; North West, 11; North Central, 19; North-East, 1; Saskatoon, 45; Central West, 4; Central East, 5; Regina, 15; South-West, 2; South-Central, 2; and South East, 3. Two new cases are pending residence information. Two previously reported cases with pending stay information were added to the North Central area.

A total of 43,842 recoveries and 1,451 cases are considered active.

There are 136 people in the hospital. One hundred and six people are receiving hospital care: North West, 8; North Central, 5; Saskatoon, 39; Central East, 4; Regina, 44; South-West, 1; South-Central, 2; and South East, 3. Thirty people are in intensive care: North West, 2; North Central, 2; Saskatoon, 13; Central East, 1; and Regina, 12 years old.

The seven-day average number of new COVID-19 cases is 139 (11.3 new cases per 100,000). A table comparing today’s average with data collected over the last few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 1,543 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on May 24, 2021.

To date, 846,893 COVID-19 tests have been developed in Saskatchewan. As of May 23, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, the Saskatchewan per capita level was 713,022 tests performed per million population. The national scale was 900,371.

As of May 24, 10,241 disturbing variants have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following areas: Far North West, 235; Far East North, 25; North West, 567; North Central, 391; North-East, 58; Saskatoon, 1,582; Central West, 109; Central East, 562; Regina, 4,551; South-West, 349; South-Central, 711; and South-East, 1,035. There are 66 screened VOCs with pending residence.

205 new descent results were reported today. Of the 5,636 VOCs with lines identified by the whole genome ranking in Saskatchewan, 5,471 are B.1.1.1.7 (MB), 126 are P.1 (Brazilian), 29 are B.1.617 (Indian), and 10 are B.1.351 ( SA)

The confirmed version of the concern issues can be displayed in both columns on the website, depending on the test for that case. The addition of cases identified by screening and those that have received full genome sequencing may result in double counting of individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-case.

General information COVID-19

General public inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-care-dministration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-sese-s/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid- 19 / Know- your risk.