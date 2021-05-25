International
Indian police visit Twitter offices while Modi goes into pandemic violations
Officers from India’s elite counterterrorism police unit descended after dusk on New Delhi Twitter offices, with retracting TV news cameras. Their mission: Start a debate on fake news.
The offices sat empty, closed amid the devastating coronavirus outbreak in India. And police admitted they were there to give anything more legally binding than a notice opposing a warning tag Twitter had assigned to some tweets.
But symbolically, the visit by police on Monday evening sent a clear message that India’s ruling ruling party is increasingly concerned with Twitter because of the perception that the company has come out on the side of government critics. As anger has grown across the country over India’s disruptive response to the pandemic, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have tried to control the confession.
As a result, leading Indian political leaders have come under increasing pressure on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms that people are using to spread their grievances. In doing so, they are following the path of several other countries trying to control how and where messages can be spread on social media. In March, for example, the Russian government said it would slow down access to Twitter, one of the few places where Russians openly criticize the government.
The police visit illustrates the extent to which the state machinery can be instrumentalized by the ruling party to curb opposition voices and abuse the opposition, said Gilles Verniers, a professor of political science at Ashoka University near New Delhi.
Despite the clumsy manner in which it was carried out, this attack is an escalation in stifling domestic criticism in India, he said.
For example, the police visit was triggered by the tags Twitter applied to tweets posted by senior party members, called BJP
Party leaders posted documents they called incontrovertible evidence that opposition politicians had planned to use India’s coronavirus disruptive response to Mr Tar.
But Twitter downplayed that campaign when it tagged manipulated media posts. Indian disinformation oversight groups had said the documents were forged.
Following Twitter, BJP focused on one of the main ways people in India prayed for help as infections began to rise in April and people started dying by the thousands every day. Hospital beds, extra medicine, and oxygen became valuable commodities. Online networks emerged on Twitter and other social media platforms for volunteers to connect desperate patients with supplies.
The second wave of coronavirus peaked on May 6 at 414,188 fresh infections. Since then, cases have dropped by almost half, but the total death toll, 303,720, continues to rise.
BJP is by no means weak on social media. Under Mr. Modi, she has used social media for spectacular effect, pushing her Hindu nationalist agenda to the far corners of the country and denigrating her opponents.
But as dissenting voices grow, and BJP tolerance for dissent grows short, it has used tougher tactics to curb platforms.
This month, the government ordered social media platforms, including Twitter, to remove dozens of posts critical of governments dealing with the pandemic.
In February, as a farmers-led protest against agricultural change captured the public’s imagination, the company accepted the government’s demands and blocked the accounts of 500 people accused of making provocative remarks about Mr. Modi.
Last summer, India banned TikTok, WeChat and dozens of other Chinese apps, citing national security concerns.
Although Mr Modis’ government controls the Delhi police, it was not clear on Tuesday that the failed mission to the Twitter office had taken place on his orders.
Understand the Covid crisis in India
A BJP spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Twitter spokeswoman asked questions in an email, which went unanswered.
On May 18, a BJP spokesman, Sambit Patra, tweeted a photo of a document he described as plans by the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, to make the government look bad.
Mr. Patras’s message was retweeted more than 5,000 times, including ministers in Mr Modis’s government and party leaders.
Harsh Vardhan, India’s health minister, used the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed to rip through the opposition party.
It is deplorable for them to try to spread misinformation during this global catastrophe only to inflate their declining political wealth, to the detriment of suffering people, Dr. Vardhan wrote on Twitter.
In addition to the plans being fake, doctrinaire in the old papers, said independent fact-finding organizations and the Congress Party, which filed a police report against Mr Patra and another BJP leader. Last Thursday, Twitter intervened, tagging the manipulated media in tweets and provoking the anger of government supporters who demanded that the Indian government stop the company.
Many blame the disaster India is now experiencing in government hubris. As cases grew in March, Mr. Modi was campaigning for state elections. His government signed a religious festival that drew millions of Hindus to the banks of the Ganges River.
Mr. Modi, who gave regular and disturbing country addresses during the first wave of cases, has become less visible during the second wave. Many Indians feel abandoned. With local pandemic blockades still in place, instead of taking to the streets, protesters are restricted to social media.
This space is becoming smaller and smaller, said digital rights advocates and public interest advocates.
Last month, as the number of infections and deaths from the virus skyrocketed, at least 25 people were arrested after hanging posters in Delhi questioning India’s decision to export vaccines abroad.
The posters were made by the ruling party in Delhi, another party opposed to the BJP, according to a party member, Durgesh Pathak.
In a democracy, asking a question is not wrong, Mr Pathak said. I’m not abusing anyone. I am not inciting anyone to violence. I am not asking anyone to do anything wrong. I am asking a question to the Prime Minister of my country.
Hari Kumar | contributed to reporting.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]