New instructions for Covid hotspots including Hounslow after mixed messages in local jams

G the guidance for eight areas considered hotspots for the Indian coronavirus variant will be updated to make it clear that no local blockages have been established.

The government said it would instead issue advice to those living in the London area of ​​Hounslow and other places after ministers were accused of enacting escort and travel rules with theft.

There had been confusion as to whether the local blockade had been effectively placed in the west district of London, as well as in Burnley, Bedford, Blackburn. Darwen, Bolton, Kirklees, Leicester and North Tyneside.

A government spokesman said: “We will update the guidelines for the areas where the new Covid-19 variant is spreading to make it clearer that we are not imposing local restrictions.

Instead, we are giving advice on additional precautions that people can take to protect themselves and others in those areas where the new variant predominates.

This includes encouraging people to meet outdoors rather than indoors, staying two feet away from people who are not in the same house, and minimizing travel in and out of the area.

The spokesman said: “These are not new regulations, but they are some of the ways that everyone can help to put the variant under control in their local area.

The move comes after a day of confusion over the measures, which appeared on the Government’s website on Friday, but without an official announcement.

Local leaders in the eight areas said they were unaware of any change.

In a joint statement issued earlier Tuesday, public health directors in the affected areas effectively said the advice could not be heeded, saying it had been confirmed that there were no restrictions on travel in and out of the areas.

The statement said: Following national coverage of recently revised guidelines, we have met with national officials and confirmed that there are no restrictions on travel within or outside each of our areas: there are no local roadblocks.

In areas where the new Covid variant is spreading we are all working together to increase testing and vaccination and to support self-isolation.

There are sensitive public health precautions that people can take as individuals in line with the types of advice we have followed throughout the pandemic.

We will continue to share it and work with national officials to make sure people understand what they need to think about as they go about their daily lives.

The government said recommendations for hotspot areas were first issued on May 14 with the Prime Minister urging people to be very careful before they were officially published online last week.

No. 10 stressed that the instruction was not legal and the government wanted to move away from the top-down ordinances as the deadlock eased.

But the ministers were criticized for what Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham labeled a rather large communication error which had caused huge amounts of confusion.

The mixed messages prompted the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus to urge the Government to return to the daily television press releases on the pandemic.

Dr Dan Poulter, vice president of the group, said: During a year in the pandemic, the public health messages of Governments need to be clearer.

People are asked to put together a piece of information figure. What we need is much clearer information about governments’ plans to keep the Indian version under control, what local measures may remain in force and for how long, and whether they will be legally binding.

This would help if the Government would commit to daily press releases as we approach June 21, as well as ensuring that any local guidance is made available on the NHS Covid app.

Caroline Lucas, the second vice-president of the groups, added: Instead of providing clarity, the Government today has sown the seeds of more confusion.

People are now effectively told they can travel to Lisbon, but not Leicester. No wonder these contradictory messages have left the public more confused than ever.

It feels like local blockages are hiding under the guise of government instructions. There is an urgent need for clarity on how long this guideline will remain in force and what financial support is provided to businesses affected in these areas.

Earlier, Labors shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworthsaid said many of the areas involved had borne the brunt of the crisis these past 15 months and felt abandoned by Westminster.

Local locks from stealth, from the back door and Secretary of State (Matt Hancock) does not even have the courtesy to come and tell us, said the Leicester South MP.

Mr Ashworth called for second doses of the vaccine to be collected at a faster rate to protect against the highly transmissible Indian mutation.

The Minister for Downing Street and Vaccines Nadhim Zahawi, answering the Commons question on behalf of the Government, defended the treatment of the battle against variant B1617.2, of which the vaccines that are being collected in the UK have been shown to help protect against.

Mr Zahawi told MPs that the burden was on personal responsibility and that Boris Johnson who has signaled that he does not want to return to local level measures still intends to take a national approach to lifting restrictions.

As the Prime Minister said, we want the whole country to come out of these restrictions together and we trusted the people to be responsible and to act with care and common sense as they did during this pandemic and to make decisions on how to better protect themselves. and their loved ones, said Mr. Zahawi.

North Tynesides Labor Mayor Norma Redfearn said: After a day of confusion, the Government has clarified that there are no restrictions on travel in or out of North Tyneside.

The position for North Tyneside is as we were. We are at the same stage of the road map as the rest of the country.

We have seen throughout the pandemic that clear communications are vital and this confusion has caused stress and anxiety for many people in North Tyneside and the region.

There was no advice for this advice, which was wrong.

With the work we are doing in extended testing and additional vaccinations, there has never been any justification for suggesting that the trip not take place in and out of town hall.

In an earlier statement, Leicesters director of public health said it was a mistake to suggest various travel restrictions applied in East Midlands.

Arguing that Leicester has lower levels of variant than other parts of the country, Professor Ivan Browne said: There are no local blockages and there is no excuse for Leicester to be treated differently from the rest of the country.

Since May 17, visitors to pubs and restaurants have been allowed to eat and drink inside and foreign holidays have been allowed.

Bolton Council leader David Greenhalgh said at a news conference that people in the Northwestern city needed to behave wisely and there was no need to cancel the holidays.

It follows a slight increase in weekly death registrations involving Covid-19 in England and Wales, according to new figures.

However, the numbers are likely to have been influenced by the bank’s launch party in May.