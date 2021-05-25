The Indian couple was criticized for the 160-person plane wedding amid the COVID crisis





The bride wore no mask. A newlywed Indian couple is said to be under police investigation after they took their party on a plane to circumvent COVID-19 restrictions. Their wedding captured in the disturbing viral video seen here could be the latest “super spread” event as the number of deaths in the COVID-19 country exceeds 300,000. The coronavirus state government protocols in southern India – which is currently plagued by a horrific second wave of the virus – did not allow the couple to have more than 50 guests at their ceremony, which they had planned to hold at a hotel in the state of Tamil Nadu, reported the New York Times. To overcome the turnout, the lovers instead assigned a plane, which was filled with about 160 people – more than three times the current allowed capacity of the event. Medium wedding footage shows a flight packed full of fun with no masks filled with seats and filling the rows. In the clip, released by Jam Press afterwards circulating on social networks, the bride and groom stand in front of the flight, exchanging vows as the plane passes over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple. More than tripled the government-mandated guest cap attended the midair celebration. Jam Press / TIM The flight, aboard a merchant ship operated by Indian carrier SpiceJet, took off from Madurai International Airport on Sunday at 7am, en route to Bangalore City, more than an hour away. Upon arrival, the newlyweds held a small reception at a hotel in Bangalore, Jam Press reported. The couple is being investigated for marriage. Jam Press / TIM All the guests, the plugs added, reportedly received and passed the PCR coronavirus tests before boarding the flight, but police are said to be still looking into the matter as they consider launching an investigation into COVID-19 violations. In a statement to the New York Times, a SpiceJet spokesman said the airline had informed passengers of pandemic instructions, which include a masked mandate and a ban on board photography. The agent and the invited passengers were informed in detail, both in writing and verbally, of the social distance and safety standards to be followed according to COVID guidelines both at the airport and on board the aircraft throughout the journey, the airline said in a statement. .







