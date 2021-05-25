International
The Dominic Cummings Chronicles: The Consequence of Kant-Miss
LONDONR A year ago this week, a wild, challenging shirt-sleeved figure appeared in the sun-kissed garden behind 10 Downing Street to deliver one of the most extraordinary news conferences in recent British political history.
On Wednesday, the same man Dominic Cummings, then the most powerful adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson; now undoubtedly his most dangerous enemy will testify before two parliamentary committees on tackling the British coronavirus pandemic. She is being billed as a sequel to the cant-miss in the Cummings Chronicles.
Mr Cummings is expected to dismiss a host of insider details of how Mr Johnson slammed Britains’ initial response, demanding what he claimed were months of unnecessary and destructive blockages. His account, some of which he saw in a dense, didactic thread on Twitter over the past few days, is likely to embarrass a leader who pulled out of that shaky performance, largely in the power of fast-paced Britain vaccines. .
Dominic Cummings has long been known as a man who brings a bazooka into a knife fight, said Matthew Goodwin, a professor of politics at the University of Kent. I doubt he will walk quietly overnight.
Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson have come a long way since May last year, when the prime minister backed him furiously for his breach of the Britains’ blocking rules. Encouraged by the boss’s support, Mr Cumming had not regretted his decision to drive 260 miles to his parents’ house, dismissing questions at the press conference as to why he had been so rider about the rules.
But Mr Johnson later fell out with Mr Cummings, firing him in November. Last month, the aide publicly turned to his former boss, accusing him of unethical behavior in costly decorating his Downing Street apartment and of trying to close a leak investigation because he feared it would opposed his fiancé, Carrie Symonds.
With its promise of further juicy details about a badly gone alliance, the testimony is likely to be the political theater of a rare vintage. The Sunday Times has speculated that Mr Cummings means Mr Johnson missed numerous early coronavirus appointments because he was busy working on his late book about Shakespeare.
Public health experts say Mr. Cummings can shed light on government decisions that are still misunderstood, either because they are hidden in secret, distorted by the after-fact twist, or simply misinterpreted. This, they said, would be a valuable step in learning lessons from the pandemic.
As Mr. Johnsons’s most influential aide, Mr. Cummings sat at meetings of the governments’ scientific advisory group known as SAGE, where epidemiologists and behavioral scientists debated the appropriate response to the pandemic. He immersed himself in data modeling and formed strong opinions about the need for rapid blockades, which he says were set aside by a government that initially decided to allow the virus to break out in the population until Britain achieves its immunity. tufave.
Mr Johnsons’s aides have long denied it was their intention, but Mr Cummings said in a Twitter post that the herd’s immunity was * the official plan in all documents / graphs / meetings * until it was dismissed after the news showed that hospitals would collapse, and more than 250,000 people could die if nothing was done to stem the spread. Even then, Mr. Johnson waited until March 23 to set a deadlock.
Why did SAGE fail so badly in the beginning? said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. Who was responsible for those decisions? I’m very curious if he will point fingers.
If Cummings is able to put aside the political and personal side and focus on the planning side, she said, we can avoid making the same mistakes in the future.
So far, Mr. Cummings has been cautious about the role played by governments’ chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance. But given how much he knows and how much he has already revealed on his blog and government officials Twitter are concerned about the consequences, especially for Mr Johnson, who Mr Cummings said had fallen far below competency standards and the integrity of the country. deserve
Mr Cummings, 49, played a key role in raising Mr Johnsons, organizing the 2016 Brexit campaign and the prime ministerial victory in the 2019 election. When the virus hit Britain, Mr Cummings was at the heart of the Downing operation Street.
He said he favored the response of East Asian countries like South Korea and Singapore, which imposed immediate blockades, massive test and tracking operations and bans on foreign travel. Britain withdrew from the blockades, failed to organize a competent test and tracking program and imposed only travel delay restrictions, all of which contributed to 127,700 deaths, the highest number in Europe.
If mass testing had been conducted properly at the beginning of the year as it was cd / shd, wd probably avoided 2 & 3 blockages while waiting for the vaccine, Mr Cummings said in a Twitter post. In another, he wrote, One of the most fundamental and indisputable lessons of February-March is that secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe.
The problem with Mr. Cummingss’s message is the messenger. His decision to overturn the most notorious rules when he went on a family outing to Castle Barnard that he claimed he undertook to test his gaze undoubtedly did more to damage governments’ credibility than any single incident during the pandemic.
He is a polluted source, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London. But just because he has an ax to grind and a credibility problem, does not mean not telling the truth.
For Mr Johnson, the saving grace may be that Mr Cummings is testifying at a time when the Britains vaccination campaign has delayed cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Although there are concerns about starting a first-time variant in India, the government remains on track to fully reopen the English economy on June 21st.
Nor is it clear how many lawmakers will oppress Mr. Cummings on Mr. Johnsons personal peccadilloes. On Tuesday, there was a new recollection of his chekred history, with the release of a report by the Conservative Party concluding that Johnsons derogatory references to Muslims during his days as a newspaper columnist had fueled the impression that the party is insensitive to Muslim communities .
However, for all the statics about Mr. Johnson, his party scored an impressive victory in the regional elections in England.
Cummings would be able to do serious damage to a prime minister and a government that was in trouble and unpopular, Bale said. But this government is not in trouble and the prime minister is very popular.
