The Dominic Cummings Chronicles: The Consequence of Kant-Miss

As Mr. Johnsons's most influential aide, Mr. Cummings sat at meetings of the governments' scientific advisory group known as SAGE, where epidemiologists and behavioral scientists debated the appropriate response to the pandemic. He immersed himself in data modeling and formed strong opinions about the need for rapid blockades, which he says were set aside by a government that initially decided to allow the virus to break out in the population until Britain achieves its immunity.

Mr Johnsons’s aides have long denied it was their intention, but Mr Cummings said in a Twitter post that the herd’s immunity was * the official plan in all documents / graphs / meetings * until it was dismissed after the news showed that hospitals would collapse, and more than 250,000 people could die if nothing was done to stem the spread. Even then, Mr. Johnson waited until March 23 to set a deadlock.

Why did SAGE fail so badly in the beginning? said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. Who was responsible for those decisions? I’m very curious if he will point fingers.

If Cummings is able to put aside the political and personal side and focus on the planning side, she said, we can avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

So far, Mr. Cummings has been cautious about the role played by governments’ chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance. But given how much he knows and how much he has already revealed on his blog and government officials Twitter are concerned about the consequences, especially for Mr Johnson, who Mr Cummings said had fallen far below competency standards and the integrity of the country. deserve

Mr Cummings, 49, played a key role in raising Mr Johnsons, organizing the 2016 Brexit campaign and the prime ministerial victory in the 2019 election. When the virus hit Britain, Mr Cummings was at the heart of the Downing operation Street.