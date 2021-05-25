‘Data discrepancy’: Haryana government rejects Covid-19 Vaccine Consumption Center data





The Haryana government on Tuesday claimed that data relating to the loss of Covid-19 vaccines issued by the Union health ministry were not “accurate” as they did not match “current data”. According to the Center, Haryana lost 6 percent of the Covid-19 vaccine doses given to her, followed by Assam (5.92 percent) and Rajasthan (5.68 percent). Within Haryana, Nuh County was the worst performer with 11.8 percent of the vaccine, followed by Hisar (11.4 percent) and Palwal (10.4 percent). According to the World Health Organization, vaccine loss is the sum of vaccines discarded, lost, damaged or destroyed. Haryana Counter Center Data Contrasting central government data, a senior state government official on Tuesday claimed that the state health department has reduced vaccine spending from 6 percent to about 2-3 percent. READ ALSO | Kerala records negative losses of Covid-19 vaccines, PM Modi praises health workers “The vaccine loss rate was relatively higher in the data released by the central government as there were discrepancies in the data and the districts had corrected them,” said Additional Health Secretary Rajeev Arora. He added that data submitted by the Center said the loss of state vaccines was 6 per cent for Covishield and 10.2 per cent for Covax. Arora said the officers in question had “corrected the data”, after which the vaccine loss rate for Covishield and Covaxin has dropped. “The average total vaccine loss in the state is estimated to be between 2-3 per cent,” Rajeev Arora said. He said districts with high vaccine losses have been identified and given special consultation. These districts include Nuh, Hisar, Palwal, Kaithal, Rohtak and Bhiwani. READ ALSO | Losses, absences slow down Indias vaccine on first stroke Doses administered in Haryana According to the Haryana government, 53,72,311 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far. Gurgaon administered the highest number of vaccine doses (6,34,610 doses), followed by Faridabad (5,00,600 doses) and Ambala (3,94,162 doses). Rajeev Arora said 2,07,892 healthcare workers (HCW) were administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 1,33,828 HCW were administered the second dose. Among the Front Workers (FLW), 1,64,609 FLW were administered the first dose and 75,740 FLWs were administered the second dose. Among people over 60 years of age and those entering the age group of 45 to 60 years, 32,70,712 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine and 7,74,105 were administered the second dose of the vaccine. READ ALSO | The center allows on-site registration, appointment for the age group 18-44 in government centers

