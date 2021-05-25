Bi-Weekly Risk Assistance News, 05-18 May 2021 – World

01 January-20 April 2021 The KKA Assistance Workshop is now available on our website website or HDX. Insecurity Insight is constantly updating data on Auxiliary workers killed, abducted or arrested (KKA). Updated data includes new and historical reports identified in open source and verified security incidents submitted by Partner Relief Agencies.

Past editions: 21 April-04 May AND April 07-20

get in touch to report an incident or to have additional information about an incident we have reported.

Aid workers abducted in 2020

Most kidnappings involved an aid worker or small groups of up to three.

National aid workers were the target of abductions in 69% of reported abduction incidents. There were seven reports of abductions of international aid workers.

Almost all of the abduction victims killed were national aid workers.

Almost four times as many men were abducted as women, and all 16 aid workers killed in captivity were male. At least nine women were abducted in Burkina Faso, CAR, DRC, Mali, Nigeria and Somalia.

Nearly two-thirds of aid worker abductions occurred in roadblocks as aid workers were traveling to and from project sites. Read the full report here.

Security, safety and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid distribution.

Africa

Ethiopia

April 28, 2021: In the town of Kola Temben, Tigray region, a staff member of a USAID partner organization was killed by Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers. According to eyewitnesses, he identified himself as an auxiliary worker and prayed for his life before he was killed. Source: Addis standard AND American Embassy. At least eight support workers were killed between November 2020 and April 2021. Download data.

South Sudan

May 10, 2021: Near the Landmark Hotel, Juba, a female INGO aid worker was injured when a man threw a stone at her. She was taken to a local clinic for treatment. Sources: AWSD

May 10, 2021: In the town of Renk, Upper Nile State, unidentified perpetrators attacked two INGO support staff members of two separate humanitarian organizations. Source: Garda

May 12, 2021: Along the Chukudum-Camp 15 road, Budi county, Eastern Ecuador state, an INGO Ugandan health worker working at Chukudum Hospital was shot and killed when his vehicle was ambushed by unidentified perpetrators. Sources: Garda, Radio Miraya AND nation

sudan

About May 12, 2021: The North Darfur Department of the National Committee for the Elimination of Empowerment, Anti-Corruption and Fundraising suspended the activities of LNGO Anhar for Peace leading to the closure of 16 health centers in IDP camps in Kabkabiya, El Saraf Om . Source: Radio dabanga

May 14, 2021: In the city of Rokero, Central Darfur state, fighting between two different parts of the Sudanese security forces resulted in armed soldiers from both sides forcibly entering a MSF-supported health facility. The shootings took place and an MSF nurse was injured. MSF reduced activities in the area only to rescue medical care. Source: MSF

Asia

Cambodia

As reported on May 5, 2021: Cambodian authorities have restricted the entry of UN agencies and other aid groups into the red areas of the COVID-19 blockade, where people are in urgent need of food, health care and other rescue equipment. Source: RFA

Myanmar

As reported on May 14, 2021: Army members issued internal instructions to government staff, claiming that NGOs and ENGOs had “imported liberal democracy” into new civil servants, causing civil servants to be “disrespectful to senior officials”. Government guidelines suggest that civil servants who reflect the values ​​ostensibly taught to them by NGOs and ENGOs should be “corrected”. Source: Tweet

May 19, 2021: In Hlaing township, West Yangon district and region, a Myanmar Red Cross ambulance was attacked and destroyed with a Molotov cocktail by an unidentified group of men. Sources: Mizzima News Agency AND Irrawaddy

Europe

Austria

As reported on May 6, 2021: Following an investigation by the NGO SOS Kinderdorf into allegations of sexual abuse, the NGO came forward with findings that some staff were aware of the case but tried to cover up the allegations. Incidents of abuse date back to the 1990s. Source: DW

Ital

As reported on April 30, 2021: Italian authorities continued to detain five NGO rescue vessels, preventing them from conducting rescue operations in the Mediterranean. Ships, including the Sea-Watch 3, are being held ostensibly for “administration reasons” and have been banned since March 2021. Source: CBC

Russian Federation

April 14, 2021: A Russian court has fined the NGO Nasiliu.net 30,000 RUB, which provides legal and psychological support in cases of domestic violence for violating the Foreign Agents Law. Source: Reuters

Middle East and North Africa

Lebanon

Assistance security: Aid agencies reported 25 security incidents and 91 cases where security reviews were undertaken in 2020. Car thefts, robberies, and burglaries are major security incidents. Read more

Vigilance situation report: The Lebanese political crisis looks set to continue; foreign diplomacy is failing as aid cuts cause more shortages and violent protests rise. Analysis, forecasts and mitigation measures available for aid organizations here.

Occupied Palestinian Territories

As reported on May 13, 2021: In the Gaza Strip, Israeli authorities closed the Erez (Beit Hanoon) crossing, including aid workers. Source: OCHA

May 16, 2021: In the Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes hit an MSF trauma and burn care clinic, destroying a sterilization room and damaging a waiting area. The clinic was then forced to close. Source: Doctors Without Borders

May 17, 2021: In the Gaza Strip, an airstrike by Israeli forces hit the headquarters of the Qatari Red Crescent. Source: Arabi i Ri

May 18, 2021: In the Gaza Strip, an international aid convoy was stopped when Israel closed the Karem Abu Salem crossing, citing a mortar attack in the area. Source: Al Jazeera

Americas

GUATEMALA

May 12, 2021: The Constitutional Court overturned an earlier ruling banning controversial legislation aimed at making NGOs law. The new law will give the Guatemalan Government the right to seek redress in the affairs of, and even dissolve, NGOs. Source: Reuters