New international research provides tips for entrepreneurs to beat the voice





Staying up all night, working non-stop, eating on the run and skipping meals are often indicative signs of starting a new business. But research shows this constant rush which is often glorified as the key to success can have a negative impact not only on an entrepreneur’s health and well-being but also on his or her business. New research led by Assistant Professor of UCF Management Jeff Gish suggests that engaging in recovery can help entrepreneurs reduce the negative impact of stress. Entrepreneurs who work really hard and work in their business and who need more recovery do not take a break, says Gish, who has also studied how lack of sleep affected decision-making ability for entrepreneurs. This incessant grinding, driven by the autonomy that accompanies self-employment, hinders or hinders them from taking time to recover. This creates a tension between the pros and cons associated with the entrepreneurial career, which leads to strange well-being outcomes. We were trying to fix it. Gish draws on his previous research that documented the link between entrepreneurial well-being and the stressors that affect it. In this study, which was recently published in the scientific journal Theory and practice of entrepreneurship, Gish proposes recovery interventions to increase the well – being of the enterprise. To help entrepreneurs recover, Gish and his co-authors recommend three categories of recovery intervention they have called Rs 3: Booking, Revaluation and Regime. Rest is simply the rest or postponement of work. The new assessment is changing the way you think about stress, Gish says, noting that writing in a journal can help someone understand how they view stress or failure and then reformulate it. And the last is the regime, simply adding structure to rest and revaluation. Gish recommends that you set aside work, even for just a few minutes, to take a walk, listen to music, or engage in other work-related activities. The study notes that even micro breaks, which can last only 5-10 minutes, can provide physical and mental relief from stress, help in recovery and increase productivity. If you are always working and always okay, this can damage recovery and eventually damage a host of well-being outcomes, he says. The study, a comprehensive review of the literature on the well-being of entrepreneurs, stressors and their effects, also provides guidance on how entrepreneurs can recreate the way they view self-care and recovery, and then how to build it into their routines. Gish joined UCF Business College in 2019. Co-authors for the research are Amanda Jasmine Williamson, Lecturer in Innovation and Strategy at the University of Waikato in New Zealand; and Ute Stephan, professor of entrepreneurship, Kings College London, and Technische Universitt Dresden.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos