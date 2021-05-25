Iraqi activism fights for survival between killings and threats





BAGHDAD Who killed me? required signs, along with images of dead men and women, among the approximately 80 Iraqi activists killed since the end of 2019. Young demonstrators held up posters in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Tuesday, illustrating how the spark of sustained and diminished strength of the Iraqi anti-government protest movement Demonstrators (publicly) and Iraqi officials (privately) say they know who killed many of the activists: Iran-backed militias that have essentially suppressed an anti-corruption-based movement blaming Iranian influence and militias, for many Iraqis diseases In a country where militias nominally a part of the security apparatus operate with impunity, killers have gone unpunished. Several thousand young people gathered in Baghdad’s central square on Tuesday, the largest protest in the Iraqi capital since last October’s 2019 anniversary of demonstrations involving Baghdad and southern cities. and overthrew a government. The movement is driven by anger over governments’ failure to make promised reforms, including curbing Iranian-backed militias. But under the shadow of assassinations, kidnappings and intimidation of people criticizing the Iraqi government and Iranian intervention, turnout on Tuesday was much lower than organizers had hoped.

At least two protesters were killed in clashes with riot police. An Iraqi security commander, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said they were believed to have been shot by security forces. Several other protesters were injured.

The demonstration began peacefully, with youth buses coming from the south joined local demonstrators, waving Iraqi posters and flags and chanting as they surrounded the square. Mylar balloons with the Iraqi flag floated above. Close to sunset, hundreds of riot policemen was forward to keeping protesters away from a bridge to lead to the green area, where government buildings and foreign embassies have been accumulated. Some of the protesters responded by throwing stones as police chased demonstrators through the alleys. Security forces said the demonstrators later set fire to security vehicles.

We expected more people to come, but some people are afraid for their work and are afraid for themselves, said one of the longtime activists, Dr. Mohammad Fadhil, a doctor from Diyala province, speaking before the clashes erupted.

Another protester, Hani Mohammad, said he had been threatened by a group of fighters three days earlier. They came to my house, Mr. Mohammad said, citing one of the largest Iranian-backed militias he did not want to name publicly for fear of retaliation. He said he had already fled. A year after taking power, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has largely failed to carry out the reforms he promised in response to the 2019 protests, including curbing Iranian-backed militias, which are also blamed for attacks on the US embassy, ​​and military installations. Activists who have been killed include protest leaders in the holy city of Karbala, a female doctor in Basra and a prominent Baghdad security analyst, Hisham al-Hashimi, who advised the prime minister. Many were shot dead on the streets by security cameras or police, some in broad daylight.

Although at least one commander has been relieved of duty, no one is known to have been prosecuted. What is the main purpose of these killings? It is to prevent the formation of leadership among the protest movement, said Randa Slim, a senior colleague at the Middle East Institute. So you target key executives who have the potential to gather mass, you eliminate them and then create fear within the rest.

She said there was little chance that Iraqi political leaders would reform the system that brought them to power, or retreat against Iran’s widespread influence, and that the threat and lack of support had left the protest movement too weak to make a difference. You need leadership, you need organization, you need political machinery, you need funding for that, said Ms. Slim, listing the elements that the diverse movement lacks.

Ali al Bayati, a member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights, said the establishment of security is not serious in its efforts, starting with investigations within security institutions to take the matter to court. The United Nations envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, told the UN Security Council this month that many of the protest leaders were firing with unbridled impunity ahead of the snap elections they had called for. In addition to those killed, more than 560 protesters, the vast majority of them unarmed, have been killed by security forces and gunmen during the protests themselves since 2019. Most were shot directly or killed by gas canisters. tear gas that became deadly shells after being fired directly at the crowd. Ahead of Tuesday’s protest, one of the main Iranian-backed militias, the Hezbollah Brigades, released what many perceived as a covert threat to demonstrators, saying he and other paramilitary forces should protect these young men who are deceived, so they cannot be used by enemies, including the United States. She accused the protesters of intending to delay the elections scheduled for October 10.

The assassinations had a shocking effect on the political campaign. The fundamental movement that began in 2019 aimed to end the corrupt governance system in power since 2003, where government ministries have been carved out between powerful political blocs and militias. Activists initially saw the upcoming election as a chance for a fresh start with new faces, but now they look set to return the same factions to power. There is no party with integrity I can vote for, said Hadeel, a 19-year-old university student protesting Tuesday in Baghdad Nasour Square. She did not want to give her last name.

After the elections we will not be able to protest either because the government will be stronger than before and the militias will have even more power. Despite the danger, Thursday’s protests could be a harbinger of a painful summer in Iraq. Protests in 2019 spread from the southern coastal city of Basra, where citizens took to the streets to demand public services. Iraq last year recorded record life-threatening high temperatures of over 125 degrees, leaving many people growing up without electricity or even clean water.

This summer, the lack of winter rain, water mismanagement and water conflicts with neighboring Turkey and Iran are expected to result in even worse shortages for millions of Iraqis, misery that could spur renewed mass protests. Among the protesters on Tuesday, there was little fear of the coronavirus destroying Iraq, where only about 1 percent of the population has been vaccinated. No one at the demonstrations was seen wearing masks, and social distancing in crowded squares was impossible. We know the virus exists, said one of the protesters, Hamza Khadham. But violence, injustice and government oppression of people is more dangerous than the coronavirus. Falih Hassan, Awadh al-Taiee and Nermeen al-Mufti contributed to the reporting.

