Alchimie and All3Media International join forces to distribute royal documentaries and co-publishers within the OTT channel

Alchemy (Paris: ALCHI), OTT subscription video platform and All3Media International, one of the leading independent distributors of TV programs and formats in the UK, launched today a strategic content partnership which sees them co-publishing the genre-directed, award-winning OTT channel Inside out in the US The agreement also sees 400 hours of All3Media Internationals premium factual content being deployed in Alchimies the French-speaking network of SVOD-themed channels.
Alchimie and All3Media International to co-publish genre-focused OTT channel Inside the House and Garden Outside, an award-winning English-language streaming channel that brings together the best design shows and competitions. The SVOD channel hosts popular live series World Gardeners with Monty Don, The Great Interior Design Challenge, Big Dreams, Small Spaces, Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh, and will now be available accordingly on the newly launched Alchimies TVPlayer US platform and all major digital platforms.
Furthermore, Alchimies’s new agreement with All3Media International includes a range of high-level factual content, including the distribution of a large number of high-quality documentaries, which provide insights into the British Royal Family network in Alchimies French-language SVODs throughout Europe, these include; Meghan and Harry: A Royal Baby Story, True Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Royal Women of Windsor ,William and Kate; Inside a Royal Wedding, Windsor Royal House, Paxman at The Queens Children AND Secrets of the Royal Babies.
Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development of All3Media comments: We are excited to partner with Alchimie to continue to increase our award-winning Inside Outside House and Garden service SVOD in the US We also look forward to working with Alchimie to bring a range of quality content top non-written in their OTT SVOD services in Europe, starting with this strong collection of Royal content.
Nicolas dHueppe, CEO and Founder of Alchimie comments: All3Media International is known for its fantastic factual content. Our new strategic content and partnership with channels show that we share a vision and understand OTT’s commercial potential to present excellent existing shows to hungry young audiences.
The All3Media International and Alchimies partnership is an extension of All3Media Internationals’ existing relationship with Entertainment TV4, the leading US-based OTT channel supplier recently acquired by Alchimie (March 10, 2021).
All Alchimies channels, both independently and co-published, are available to watch through subscription across a range of mobile networks, Smart TV and all major digital platforms, including Amazon, Roku, GoogleTV and AppleTV, as well as Alchimies’s own TVPlayer platform in the US, UK, France, Spain and Germany.
About Alchimie
Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 55 themed affiliate channels accordingly. Alchimie has a catalog with more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 well-known partners (Arts, distribution France France, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with talented (famous, influential people), brands and media groups to create new channels (Unbeaten, Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Tl Star, Army Stories, Grand Air, Poisson Fcond, Vaughan, etc.). ), Which are then distributed to more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenue. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 technologies, marketing, digital and editorial experts and ranks 48th in the FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).
For more information: www.alchimie.com
About All3Media International
All3Media International is the distribution arm of the All3Media group and manages a distribution catalog that includes more than 15,000 hours of content in all genres. The company is known for delivering quality, essential and pioneering performances to a global audience, supporting over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms in more than 200 territories worldwide.
As a leading distribution partner, All3Media International prides itself on delivering high quality content and extensive market expertise while building trusting and collaborative relationships. All3Media International has consistently been voted number one by peers at the annual Broadcast and Televisuals Indie Surveys and has been awarded the Queens Award for Enterprise in recognition of its doubling growth.