CBSE Class 12 Exams: The Need to Vaccinate Students, Teachers, Punjab Minister Singla Tells the Center





The Minister of Education of the state school said that the exams of only selected and essential subjects can be held in each discipline and the question papers can be of shorter duration.

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Tuesday that the central government should provide the required Covid vaccines to all states before making a decision on Class 12 board exams. Conveying the reactions of state governments to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Singla said there is a great need for vaccinating students who appear on board and teacher exams as health, their safety is of paramount importance. The school education minister said only exams of selected and essential subjects could be held in each discipline and question papers could be of shorter duration. Proper attention can also be paid to pre-board exams and internal evaluation, he wrote in a letter to the Union minister. Raising the concerns of students and parents, Singla said the exams should not be conducted until the safety of all actors is ensured. Since there is every possibility that students attending grade 12 will be delayed from being admitted to higher education institutions, the Union government should issue guidelines to all universities and colleges to cope with the loss of student time, he said. Singla said higher education institutions should be required to reduce course curricula, which will also reduce mental strain on students. Students receiving admissions to higher education institutions after undergoing grade 12 exams will not be required to spend all semesters in the next course. For example, the 8-semester course could be reduced to 7 semesters that would help reduce mental pressure on students and also motivate them to perform with more confidence in higher education, he said. SHUT

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos