Infinity BiologiX (IBX) Donates $ 50,000 to Sewa International and UNICEF USA to Support COVID-19 Response in India





PISCATAWAY, NJ – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Today, Infinity BiologiX (IBX), a next-generation central laboratory, announced a $ 50,000 donation to Sewa International and UNICEF USA to help humanitarian aid in India, following the deadly rise of COVID-19 infections. IBX support will go towards the procurement and distribution of oxygen machines, ventilators, personal protective equipment, test kits and necessary packages. “The pandemic has a devastating impact on India as COVID-19 outbreaks overwhelm the healthcare system and communities across the country,” said Robin Grimwood, CEO of IBX. “Our hearts go out to the people of India and we are committed to doing our part to help those who are working to provide immediate assistance and save lives.” “As we work to support India during the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, Sewa International is grateful to corporate partners like IBX who stand by us. Together, we will work to increase access to critical care and life-saving supplies. , “said Sandeep Khadkekar, Vice President for Marketing and Fundraising, Sewa International. About Infinity BiologiX Infinity BiologiX (IBX) is a next-generation central laboratory that disrupts academia, government, and industry. IBX offers global sample collection, processing, storage and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both research and clinical. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support for the development of diagnostics, therapy and research in the fields of genomics, precision and regenerative medicine. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before leaving Rutgers-New Brunswick University in August 2020. For more information, visit www.ibx.bio. About Sewa International Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a Hindu faith-based charity 501 (c) (3) working in the areas of disaster recovery, education and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the US and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability or national origin. The connection of IBXs with Sewa USA was facilitated by Philadelphia RAjasthan Mandal (PARAM), a local volunteer body within the Bharatiya Cultural Center of Philadelphia. About UNICEF USA The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a fairer world for every child. UNICEF USA advances UNICEF’s global mission by bringing together the American public to support the world’s most vulnerable children. Together, they are working towards a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information visit unicefusa.org.

