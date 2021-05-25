China ultra-marathon runners rescued from a local bar: state media





According to China National Radio, Zhu Keming was grazing his sheep near Huanghe Shilin Mountain at high altitude in Gansu Province when the weather got wet. He sought refuge in a cave where he had stored some firewood and clothes near the running track.

“The weather that day was really unusual. It was foggy and rainy and windy and sometimes greeting. This kind of weather is really rare,” Zhu told China National Radio.

As temperatures dropped, runners began to report suffering from hypothermia, while others disappeared. Marathon organizers called the race and started a search party of 1,200 people to clear the complicated terrain, in an operation that continued after dark.

Zhu said he heard a noise outside the cave around 1pm local time. Then he saw a runner coming out of the fog.

I asked, “How are you doing?” Can you still run? “His speed was pretty slow and he was rubbing his feet with his hands. He said he could no longer run because of muscle cramps,” Zhu told the broadcaster. “So I said, ‘Come warm up in the cave.’ Four additional runners also ended up taking refuge in the cave. Zhu said he also found a runner lying on the trail and led them to the cave on his back. People from Zhu village joined efforts to help the runners, bringing clothes and comforters to the race track and joining a search and rescue mission, he said. Other residents brought hot water and food for the rescued runners. One contestant told local Red Star News: “At one point, I could not feel my fingers (because it was so cold). At the same time, my tongue felt frozen.” After his story went viral on Chinese social media, Zhu published a post saying that what he did was a “very normal, common thing” and that he regretted not being able to save more people on the trail. The deadly ultra-marathon has sparked outrage and public scrutiny of the organizing committee’s preparation. As of Sunday morning, 151 of the 172 contestants had been confirmed safe, with eight in hospital. Another 21 were found dead, according to state government Daily Daily. According to China Central Television, the Gansu Provincial Government on Monday formed a joint investigative committee with meteorologists and marathon experts to investigate the incident.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos