Holiday Systems International wins best overall company and best membership program at Expo Global Networking 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Holiday Systems International (“HSI” or “Company”), a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning travel-related software and technology, announced today that it was awarded the 2021 Perspective Magazine Awards for The best overall company among organizations with less than 250 employees and The best membership program for the Advantage Program, the Company’s leading GNEX 2021 membership program.

Abigail Whitaker, Chief Marketing Officer for HSI and parent company Vacation Innovations, won The best marketing professional award for her commitment to excellence and her leadership within her organization and the travel and time distribution industries.

“I am honored to receive this award and am grateful for the opportunities that have been given to me throughout my career with Vacation Innovations and Holiday Systems International,” Whitaker said. “I’m also extremely grateful to work for an organization that truly values ​​its employees above all else and places a significant emphasis on caring for its customers. I’m glad that our company was also honored. in the categories for The best overall company AND The best membership program, and I look forward to continuing our work as an industry leader. ”

Appreciating its strategic relationships with properties and developers, HSI has positioned itself as a leader in travel services, providing more than 500,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences across multiple brands. With a significant focus on securing travel memberships and white travel label platforms, including the award-winning Advantage Program, HSI has focused on improving and expanding its product offerings since it was acquired by Vacation Innovations in 2020.

“The Perspective group did a phenomenal job bringing GNEX 2021 to life and it was good to meet once again in person and make new connections after such an orthodox year for our industry,” he said. Bryan Rand, president of HSI Innovations and Vacations. “We are honored and grateful to be introduced to these awards, which reflect the incredible work of our teams. We look forward to building this momentum in the months and years ahead as we continue to maximize the value of HSI to our members and customers, with a new focus on best-in-class technology and an emphasis on running even more tours for our resort partners and developers “

HSI has been a strong supporter of the GNEX conference since it launched in 2011, winning many awards each year over the past decade.

“Our commitment to our customers, our development and development partners, and the industry as a whole has never been stronger,” he said. Chad Newbold, CEO of HSI Innovations and Vacations. “These awards are a testament to the commitment of our teams and the level of excellence we aspire to. We will continue to work diligently to deliver innovative products and exceptional value across our brands, and we hope to strengthen further our relationships within the industry as well as our position as a leading organization “.

HSI is actively investing in its brands, programs and technology, starting updates to its entire brand portfolio throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is also increasing its involvement within the industry and will be actively represented at upcoming conferences led by the American Resort Development Association, the Resort Exchange Cooperative Association and more.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (vacation systems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related award-winning software and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated programming and user interfaces in the travel industry. HSI uses its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide more than 500,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX in 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, The best innovation, and The best technology and in 2021 for Best overall company, The best membership program, AND The best marketing professional.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999,Holiday Innovations (Holidayinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel related products, programs and services. Using advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of vacation ownership experience, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and experienced travelers. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rental, online advertising and marketing products for sale and lease of shares by the owner, licensed brokerage and title transfer services and services personalized owners and time-saving product solutions. resorts, resort developers, HOAs and time management companies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Glover, Director of Communications

[email protected]

407-205-0120

SOURCE Holiday Systems International