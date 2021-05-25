International
Govt recognizes ‘de facto’ annexation of Palestinian land
The government has recognized Israeli illegal settlements as a de facto annexation of Palestinian land.
Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney said a Sinn Féin bill on the issue “is a clear signal of the depth of sentiment across Ireland.”
“The government shares that great concern,” he said.
“The scale, pace and strategic nature of the ‘Israeli settlement action’ is de facto annexation,” Minister Coveney told lawmakers.
He said Ireland is the first EU country to say so, adding that he does not “make it easy”.
Sinn Féin Foreign Affairs spokesman John Brady, who introduced the motion, welcomed the remark.
However, Mr Coveney said he was “deeply concerned” by Sinn Féin’s refusal “to call on Hamas to respect international law” in law, let alone condemn his attacks on Israel.
The government would support the bill if an amendment is included to include that sentence.
Tonight the amendments were approved.
Deputy Brady said that since January, Israel has approved 2,500 additional dwellings for settlements. 460 of them are in East Jerusalem, he said.
The Peace Now organization said that by 2020, Israel had “approved or advanced” 12,000 housing units, he added, the most since the group began monitoring this in 2012.
An Egyptian-mediated ceasefire entered into force in Gaza on Friday.
It followed the worst violence in recent years.
At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children with 10 deaths in Israel. Almost 2,000 people were injured.
Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said the world had “watched in horror” the violence.
Gary Gannon said the Social Democrats were proud to co-sign the motion.
Labor also proudly supported him, Brendan Howlin said.
“Through a deliberate, brutal, calculated act,” Israel tried to undermine the prospect of an independent Palestinian state, he said.
Welcoming Minister Coveney’s words, Mr Howlin said “periodic punishment is simply not enough”.
The US will veto any strong statement on Israel at the UN, he warned. He added that a consensus approach was not possible.
It was “shocking” that it took two weeks to get “a press release” from the United Nations Security Council, Mr Howlin told Dáil.
Richard Boyd Barrett, Solidarity-PBP, reiterated his call for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador. Anything less than a complete boycott of Israel “is nonsense,” he said.
Mary Lou MacDonald, the leader of Sinn Féin, said Dáil stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people. She accused Israel of being a “serial violator of international law”.
Today it represents “the clearest and most united call by this parliament against annexation,” she said.
Deputy MacDonald called on the government to “hold Israel accountable”.
She said the Palestine issue is “acid proof for the international community”.
“Do we stand with the brutalized, traumatized refugees of Gaza – or with the Israeli military machinery?” she asked.
Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster told Minister Coveney that Ireland’s seat on the Security Council includes a responsibility to come to the defense of the vulnerable.
Dáil will vote tomorrow for a Change of People Before Winning the Sinn Féin Private Members motion.
If approved, the amendment would require the Government to expel the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland and require economic, political and cultural sanctions against Israel.
