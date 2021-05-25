Coup in Mali: Vice president ousts president and prime minister, takes power





Goita – who also led last year’s coup – said President Bah N’Daw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and some of their advisers had been fired because they had failed to consult him on a cabinet reshuffle, according to a statement read by Goita councilor Baba Ciss on national broadcaster ORTM on Tuesday.

A senior diplomatic source told CNN that the two main actors in the coup, Colonels Sadio Camara and Modibo Kon, were not involved in the new government announced Monday, adding that this may have been a major reason for the decision to caused a coup

The current location of the president and prime minister is unclear and CNN has not been able to reach N’Daw, Ouane, or their representatives for comment.

N’Daw and Ouane were at the helm of a transitional government formed after the August 2020 coup. The Goita-led coup overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and then-Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. The transitional government, led by N’Daw, had promised to hold legislative and presidential elections in February 2022 to restore a democratic government.

In a statement read by his adviser on Tuesday, Goita reportedly said he would “follow the transition process” and hold elections scheduled for 2022. On Monday, a joint statement from the country’s Local Transition Monitoring Committee – which monitors Mali’s return to civilian surveillance following a military coup in August 2020 – said N’Daw, Ouane and some of their staff had been arrested and were in the custody of military officers. The committee, which includes the African Union, the United Nations Mission in Mali and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said in a statement that “together with members of the international community, including France, the United States and the United Kingdom, “Germany and the EU express their deep concern over the situation in Mali marked by the arrest of the President in transition, the Prime Minister and some members of their staff.” “They demand the immediate and unconditional release of those authorities and insist that the members of the army holding them will be personally responsible for their own safety,” the statement said. International punishment The arrests, described in the statement (ECOWAS) as a “seizure of the power struggle”, continue a cycle of political unrest that has plagued the country for more than a decade. On Tuesday France, a former colonial power and military ally of Mali, said they were ready to sanction those involved in the coup. “In the coming hours, if the situation is not cleared, we are ready to take targeted sanctions against those involved,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, adding: “What has been done, again, by the coup military forces, is a unacceptable coup within a coup, which demands immediate punishment “. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also requested a meeting of the UN Security Council. A delegation from the main regional decision-making body – the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – visited Mali on Tuesday, according to a joint statement by ECOWAS, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and several European countries. Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who was sent to Mali by ECOWAS after the 2020 coup, will again act as a mediator for the regional body, the diplomatic source also said.

