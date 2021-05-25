Saskatchewan to allow outdoor sports to return to games on May 30th





Outdoor sports in Saskatchewan may return to toplaying games on May 30th. The province announced Tuesday that the outdoor sports activities which were originally part of Step 2 of the provincial reopening plan will now be included in Step 1, which starts this coming Sunday. The reduction of restrictions for indoor sports remains in Step 2 of the reopening guide, which is expected three weeks after Step 1. A number of sports are ready to hit the ground running. Brian Guebert, commissioner of Saskatoon Minor Football, said flag football matches should start by June 5 and handle football by June 10. “We’re going to make sure our kids have a good chance of getting equipment and going through some secure contacts to simplify their individual skills that they were working on without equipment and then we’re going to get into games,” Guebert said. . He said there are 2,200 children eager to play games. “This is just another step, you know, just to bring a lot of happiness to the kids and the coaches, getting back on the field.” In a press release, the province said it moved up in outdoor sports because of the low risk of outdoor transmission and successful withdrawal in Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccination attempt. “It really means a lot to our parents and athletes,” said Guy Jacobson, executive director of Saskatchewan Softball. “Getting back to actually playing games is great for physical well-being, mental health, justeverything.” Jacobson said he expects about 4,500 players this season, far fewer than a 16,000 player. He said the Regina and Saskatoon soft leagues have already made the schedules and will review them to move start dates in early June. Saskatchewan Softball is also trying to clarify how this will work for rural teams that do not play in leagues but play exhibition games. “I’m just looking for some clarification there about the trips,” Jacobson said. Starting May 30, outdoor team sports games such as soccer, soccer or softball may continue with the following requirements: Participants may not compete if they do not feel well.

Players and coaches should be encouraged to check for COVID-19 symptoms before they get to practice and play.

The league plays to be allowed to resume, but tournaments do not. Tours can be included in Step 2.

No intra-provincial travel. Teams competing in inter-provincial regional leagues should contact the province’s business response team before they start playing.

The capacity must be in accordance with the public health order for outdoor public gatherings for each playground or play area. Outdoor public meetings are set to expand to a capacity of 150 people on May 30th.

Equipment should not be shared. When removing helmets and sticks or other equipment, cleaning and disinfection should occur between each use.

Affected equipment commonly used in the game, such as a ball, should be routinely replaced or disinfected.

Coaches, officials, referees, referees and players who are not on the field are not required to wear masks abroad under the order of public health, but may choose to do so.

No handshake, high fives, etc.

Spectators who are not from the same house must maintain a physical distance of two meters.

Spectators must stay in designated areas. Masks are not required to be consumed outdoors under the order of public health, but they can be.

Hand sanitizers approved by Health Canada or hand washing stations with soap and water should be available.

There is no separation of water bottles.

Public bathrooms, when available, are regularly cleaned and disinfected, and there is soap and water or hand cleaners.

Contact information of coaches, officials and players should be recorded by the local team to assist in tracking contacts if there is a confirmed lateral COVID-19 case. The football leagues should start playing in early June. (John Robertson / CBC) Doug Pederson, executive director of the Saskatchewan Football Association, said all of the province’s local football associations have plans in place, but that there is still much work to be done before the games are played in early June. “Everything will have to be checked twice,” Pederson said. “You have coaches, team managers, referees and support people to make sure all your security protocols are in place.” Pederson said he is still seeking clarification on trips within the province and regarding tours. “We actually have meetings set up … tomorrow morning where we hope we can get answers to some of those questions.”

