



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser will oust his former boss on Wednesday as a confused leader surrounded by fools whose incompetence led to a “catastrophic” response to the most devastating global pandemic in decades. With almost 128,000 deaths, the UK has the world’s fifth-worst official COVID number, and Johnson was slow to assess the importance of the virus threat in early 2020 as it spread from China to the shores of Britain. Dominic Cummings, the strategist behind the Brexit 2016 campaign and Johnson’s landslide victory in the 2019 election, will be quizzed by British lawmakers from 08:30 GMT for lessons learned from the pandemic. Cummings, who left the government late last year, said the British health ministry was a “smoking wreck”, that Western governments failed during the crisis, and that the British secret state was unfortunately unprepared for the pandemic. “The COVID plan was supposed to be ‘world-class’ but turned out to be part of the disaster, part of the non-existent,” Cummings said on May 18 in one of dozens of tweets forming a critique of Britain’s response. “If we had the right preparations + competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided the blockage1, * definitely * there was no need for blockages 2 & 3,” he said. Cummings, played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the movie “Brexit: The Uncivil War”, casts the British state as an outdated system run by incompetent amateurs who are resistant to any innovation that would bring them closer to the modern world. . British officials, he said, failed to learn the early COVID lessons from Asia, were resistant to new ideas from young scientists, too secretive, too bureaucratic, and had no real control from a consistent domestic media. Asked about Cummings’ criticisms, Johnson’s spokesman said: “At all times we have been guided by the latest data and evidence we have had.” In a series of investigations, Reuters reported on how the British government made some mistakes: it was slow to detect infections arriving, it was late with a blockage and continued to discharge infected patients to hospital in care homes. The government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said in March 2020 that 20,000 deaths would be a good result. Shortly afterwards, a worst-case scenario prepared by government scientific advisers put the death toll at 50,000. The number is now close to 128,000. Johnson has acknowledged that mistakes have been made and that lessons need to be learned, but his ministers say they were working at a pace in the biggest public health crisis in a century. Johnson has hailed Britain’s vaccination program as a success that will allow the economy to recover from its peers. Britain has the fifth fastest vaccination program in the world, based on 100 shots per person, after the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Bahrain and Chile. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

