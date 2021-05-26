The Peruvian Shining Street rebel group kills 16 ahead of the presidential election, the military says





According to a statement issued by the Peruvian Armed Forces on Monday, the group carried out the killings in a region known as VRAEM (Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro) on the night of May 23, burning some of the victim’s bodies.

“It simply came to our notice then [massacre] “is referred to by terrorist organizations as ‘social cleansing’ and was carried out with firearms,” ​​the military statement said.

Shining Path has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

A pamphlet warning people not to vote or spoil ballot papers in the country’s second round of the June 6 presidential election was also found at the site of the attack, the military statement said.

“Peruvian people: boycott bourgeois elections because it’s not your way. Do not go to the polls. Vote blank. Vote zero or flawed,” said the brochure , which has been circulated on local media and social media. Authorities say they are investigating the motives of the attack. Interim President of Peru Francisco Sagasti said in a Twitter post on Monday that he has “ordered the deployment of patrols of the Peruvian Armed Forces and Police in the area, so this terrorist act does not go unpunished.” Both presidential candidates – Socialist Pedro Castillo and Conservative Keiko Fujimori – have denounced the attack. Castillo has previously denied any connection to Shining Path or Movadef, an affiliated group. Sunday’s incident follows a particularly difficult year for Peru, which is recovering from the highest coronavirus death rate in Latin America per capita. A series of corruption scandals have also left voters disgusted with the political class. Peruvians first went to the polls in April, where they were asked to elect the country’s fifth president in just four years. Voting is mandatory, but more than a quarter of respondents polled before the first ballot said they intended to leave their ballot blank, did not know who to vote for or choose from, according to a opinion poll published April 4 by the Peruvian Institute of Studies (IEP) for the Peruvian newspaper La Republica. Voter turnout was 70.2% in the first round of voting, according to the National Election Bureau (ONPE). Sagasti has said the bloody incident will not affect the next runoff vote. “This does not threaten the holding of elections at all. Members of the National Police and the Armed Forces have already been deployed, as they have been throughout the election process,” he said on Monday, according to the state-run Andina news agency. “The most important thing is that the will of the people expressed in the ballot boxes will be respected,” he said. The Shining Way Shining Path, a Maoist rebel group known in Spain as Sendero Luminoso, was active in the 1980s and 1990s but began to fade after its founder, Abimael Guzman, known as Camarada Gonzalo, was captured and sentenced to life in prison. 1992. The group declared war on the government in 1980, carrying out bombings and assassinations since official accounts killed more than 30,000 Peruvians over the next 20 years. Another 30,000 Peruvians died at the hands of government and paramilitary groups in the fight against the group, a government commission said in 2003. In the village of central and southern Peru where the rebels were most powerful, Shining Street waged a campaign of assassination against government officials, heads of state-owned farms, business owners and even villagers who opposed the guerrillas. Political rivals, including other Marxists or leftists, were also not immune. The group also carried out bold attacks in the capital, Lima, where they blew up power transmission towers, causing power outages across the city, bombing factories and planting explosives near government offices and inside the ruling party’s political headquarters. An attack on the Tarata, a residential street in the Peruvian capital, was the group’s deadliest attack.

CNN Sharif Paget and Jack Guy contributed to the reports.







