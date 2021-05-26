Death threats and arrests: The Belarusian opposition media is fighting inside and outside the country

In an elegant apartment building in central Warsaw flying a red and white flag from its first-floor balcony, a symbol of the Belarusian opposition, the remnants of anti-government media in Belarus are giving up a new wave of death threats.

Less than a year ago, Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old blogger and opponent of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, sat in the same office helping broadcast live anti-government protests about 400 miles (480 km) east which he hoped would overthrow Lukashenko.

His former colleagues recall how they all worked 24/7, slept on mattresses and believed Lukashenko’s days were numbered.

On Sunday, a plane carrying Protasevich flying over Belarus en route to nearby Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, with the help of a fake bomb threat and a MiG-29 fighter jet. Protasevich was arrested and is in a prison in Minsk.

Former Protasevich colleagues in Nexta, based in Warsaw, an anti-Lukashenko news that reaches more than 1 million subscribers to the Telegram messaging app, are concerned.

Outside their office placed on folding chairs, two Polish policemen hold guards.

“… After the incident with Roman’s plane, we started receiving hundreds, already more than a thousand different threats,” Stsiapan Putsila, founder of Nexta, told Reuters in an interview.

“(Threats) that they will shoot us, that our office will be blown up. Of course, that is disturbing,” he said, sitting in a large play chair that he said was used by Protasevich.

Putsila said the threats came in the form of anonymous emails and private social media messages.

“We are used to it because they have tried to drown us. For several years we have been one of the Telegram channels / media that is unsuitable for a regime that cannot be blocked,” he said.

Putsila said he and his team took security measures which they could not discuss publicly. His staff had been chased, he said, and people had tried to enter the office.

Warsaw police did not respond to a written request regarding the threats that Putsila said Nexta’s staff had received. Lukashenko’s press service could not be reached for comment, and a spokesman for the Belarussian Investigative Committee, which investigates major crimes, did not respond to questions from Reuters.

Inside Belarus, what remains of the opposition-minded media says it is being squeezed as well.

Earlier Tuesday, the popular news website TUT.BY announced that four of its employees had gone missing.

The latest message from one of her reporters, Alya Burkovskaya, said a man was trying to enter her apartment in the guise of an electrician. Another, Anastasia Prudnikova, was arrested shortly after returning from maternity leave. All were later released.

TUT.BY said security forces arrested 14 other members of its staff, including Marina Zolotova, its editor-in-chief, last week and blocked access to its website, in a case of tax evasion that TUT.BY says it is fictional.

The State Audit Committee, reported by the financial investigation department, said a criminal case against unnamed personnel had been opened on suspicion of tax evasion.

TUT.BY has sought to avoid the blow by continuing to post news on its Telegram messaging news.

Calling them a threat to society, Lukashenko’s government has stripped many news organizations of their accreditation. Opposition-leaning journalists say they have faced raids, arrests, imprisonment or been forced to relocate abroad.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists says 477 journalists were arrested in 2020.

Lukashenko had tolerated some opposition and foreign-minded media until mass protests erupted after the presidential election last August that his opponents say had been manipulated to keep him in power.

Lukashenko denies electoral fraud. He accused the media of doing everything they could to “destroy the trust of the people in the state” and the government accused some journalists of helping to orchestrate the protests.

The state news agency BelTA has published comments on its website in support of the government’s measures against journalists. On May 18, he quoted political scientist Alexander Shpakovsky as accusing TUT.BY of spreading lies.

Television footage showed reporters covering the protests being pulled into a police van. Police have repeatedly accused journalists of coordinating protests and inciting what they call mass riots.

Those who still dare to do such work wear extra pairs of underwear or socks in case they are stopped, say some Belarusian journalists still working there.

Authorities say they are fighting foreign-backed terrorists and conspirators aiming for revolution and regime change.

“There has never been such a peak in repression against journalists … and freedom of speech in general throughout the history of Belarus,” said Barys Haretski, vice-president of the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

“Over the past year, we have recorded 62 acts of violence against journalists – these are beatings by security officials during arrests and in solitary confinement, and three cases where security officers shot at journalists with rubber bullets,” Haretski said.

A day after Protasevich was arrested, the government introduced new measures to regulate media activities, including a complete ban on covering protests or publishing opinion polls without prior authorization from the government.

“Lukashenko destroys the press because it is a mirror in which the monstrous essence of the regime is reflected,” exiled opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Tuesday.

Kirill Voloshin, co-founder of TUT.BY, said none of his 250 employees had left the press and the advertisers had remained loyal.

“Even if one person remains, he will work. Even if everyone is taken, we are sure others will come to the place of those taken,” he said.

