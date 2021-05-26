Mitch Gould International Welcome to Nutritional Products

BOCA RATON, FL, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Si American economy continues to retreat, Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International is ready for business.

CNN reported this week that the US economy is operating in 90 percent of the country where it was in March 2020, just before COVID-19 closed the country.

This is great news, Gould said. We are seeing restaurants, cinemas, small businesses and government offices reopening across the country.

Different states are moving faster to reopen than others, but the general trend is business as usual, Gould said, adding that many people will continue to wear masks as a precaution. I live in Florida where the governor recently lifted all restrictions.

Gould said he knows a customer who visited three retail stores last week.

This was the first time in 16 months that he entered so many stores in one day, Gould added. Now, you multiply that consumer by the thousands and you can see that the economy is recovering.

Other economic indicators also reflect positive news for the economy.

CNN reports that unemployment claims are at 3.68 million, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic when unemployment claims peaked at 23 million in the spring of 2020. Hotel occupancy has also started to rise since it fell in March. year 2020.

These figures suggest we are on the road to recovery, Gould said. We still need more people vaccinated. The closer the immunity of the herds, the better it will be for the economy and society.

During the pandemic, Gould and Nutritional Products International continued to work with local and international health and wellness companies to plan their expansion into the US

I am talking to CEOS of companies worldwide every week, Gould said. Some started their expansion plans during the pandemic because they wanted to be well positioned when the economy retreated. Others are now moving forward.

There are many companies that want a larger share of the consumer market on earth: America, Gould said.

Gould, whose career includes health and well-being brands for all types of consumer goods, developed his proprietary Evolution of Distribution platform to help brands launch their products in the US

I brought under the NPI umbrella all the service brands they need to launch products in the US, Gould said. We provide sales, regulatory compliance and marketing services in a cost-effective turnkey operation.

Gould also assembled a power plant executive team with nearly 100 years of retail and marketing experience.

I met Jeff Fernandez, who is now president of NPIs, when he worked for Amazon in the early 2000s. At the time, Jeff was part of a team that created online giants the new health and wellness category, he said. Gould.

With Goulds contacts in the consumer market industry, he helped place more than 150 health and wellness brands on Amazon’s new virtual shelves.

It was a perfect example of supply and demand. I had the supply of health and wellness brands that Jeff asked for, Gould said.

A few years later, Gould hired Fernandez who brought his experience as a retailer not only to Amazon but also to Walmart to NPIs customers.

Together, together with the professional team of NPIs, we have the knowledge and experience to help new brands enter the US market. It is an invincible combination.

