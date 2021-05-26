TidalScale announces international reseller agreement with Interdynamix | National News





TidalScale Adds Interdynamix to International Reseller Network to Bring Program-Defined Server Technology to Canadian Client Base Macet, Calif., May 25, 2021 / CNW / – News summary: TidalScale announces international vendor agreement with Interdynamix, a leading provider of advanced infrastructure solutions

With this agreement, Interdynamix is ​​immediately enabled to deliver server-defined TidalScale software technology to their wide client network across Canada Tide rate,industry leader inserver defined by the softwaretechnology, today announces a reseller agreement with Interdynamix, a leading provider of advanced infrastructure solutions in Canada. TidalScale advancement technology is revolutionizing the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can perform large-scale data loads or analytics workloads (e.g. Oracle Database, SAP HANA) entirely in memory at half TCO compared to traditional scaling options. The TidalScale software solution aggregates memory, cores, and multiple physical I / O servers to create a software-defined virtual server. The software-defined servers are built on the standard X86 device, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes, indoors or in the cloud. Interdynamix (IDX) combines software-defined networking with their NFV framework to profoundly increase customer capability and resilience through algorithmic network configuration, operation, and scaling. IDX focuses on enabling software-defined data center (SDDC) for clients. SDDC includes infrastructure that is virtualized in the goods device and consumed as a service. All functions are implemented in software and controlled programmatically. This empowers customers to configure their infrastructure dynamically and provide services automatically. So far, SDDC has included 2 main components: Software Defined Networks and Software Defined Storage. Now, with the inclusion of TidalScale in their offering portfolio, IDX will bring their customers the ultimate SDDC master, software-defined servers, and help them deploy and integrate the many components involved . Gary Smerdon,President & CEO,Tide rate “IDX is recognized as a leader in providing sophisticated infrastructure solutions to its client in Canada. We are proud to establish this reseller agreement and use their strong credibility in the industry to extend the market penetration of our software-defined server technology, beyond national borders. Interdynamix customers will soon be able to experience a new software-defined solution that delivers 25X faster deployment, 2.5X higher performance, HALF TCO and unparalleled versatility. “ Devin Vandenberg, Director, Interdynamix “TidalScale ‘s innovative approach is a changing economic and performance game for organizations that have expensive technology and infrastructure property. We are extremely excited to be working with TidalScale and look forward to using this disruptive technology to help our customers resolve their business challenges. “ Additional resources: About TidalScale, Inc. TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale software solution “sticks” the servers of the goods together so that they function as a single larger system. The software achieves this by storing the cores, memory, and I / O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a “program-defined server” unified in the operating system. This software-defined server delivers memory performance for large or multiple database loads. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and can be deployed within minutes, in cloud or hybrid cloud environments. Clients include major Global 1000 companies. Read case studies here: https://www.tidalscale.com/customers/. TidalScale is recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, SAP’s Most Promising CIO Review, and Oracle Solution Providers, 50 Software-Defined Data Center Chairs, CRN, Herrenga e Kuqe Top 100 Global, IDC Innovators and more. TidalScale is privately held with the support of Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com. About Interdynamix Systems Interdynamix Systems, Inc. (IDX) is an integrator of forward thinking systems that is an integral part of business, engineering and innovation. IDX combines an in-depth understanding of our clients’ business ecosystems and technology with an elite team of engineers to give our clients an edge competition To learn more about IDX, visitwww.interdynamix.comor send an email to [email protected] SOURCES TidalScale, Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos