UTHSCs Panda Wins International Book Award





Mukta Panda, MD, a professor at the Medical College of the Center for Health Sciences at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won a 2020 Nautilus Silver Price for her book Elastic fibers: The interweaving of joy and the sense of well-being. It will be featured in a virtual / digital book exhibition during the American Library Association Annual Conference in June. International awards are given for publishing books of outstanding merit that make a literary and heartfelt contribution to spiritual growth, high-level well-being, responsible leadership, and positive social change and social justice, as well as to the worlds of art, creativity, and inspiration. . Dr. Mukta Panda Sustainable Themes, released in January 2020 by Colorado-based Creative Courage Press publisher, tells the personal story of Dr. Pandas as an academic physician, a mother and an immigrant from India. It also discusses how it has contributed to humanism in healthcare and medical education. I am really surprised and humbled by this honor, said Dr. Panda, who is Assistant Dean for Welfare and Student Medical Education at UTHSC College of Medicine. There is an increased awareness of the critical need to take urgent action and to proactively and internationally promote systems and organizations that value and prioritize the promotion of a culture of well-being. My book offers some insights and examples. The Nautilus Award further increases the visibility of these important issues. I am grateful that the leadership of UTHSC is committed to the same, and I am excited to be part of such an effort. At UTHSC, Dr. Panda helped create and serves as a consultant for the nationwide chapter of the Society of Honor of Humanism at UTHSC. The group recognizes medical students who serve as role models for human connection in health care. In 2020, the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, the parent organization of the society of honor, recognized the UTHSC chapter with its Sample Award, the highest awarded by the foundation for a chapter that constantly strives to increase engagement and sensitivity in the community, encourages sustainability and team building, teaches advocacy and leadership skills, and emphasizes compassionate patient care. Dr. Panda reiterated the importance of physical and mental well-being as he directed new graduates of the College of Medicine in reciting the Hippocratic Oath during the Beginning of Spring on May 19th. The Hippocratic Oath is eternal and appoints our duty to our patients and their families, she said. However, our healthcare system today is different and in addition to our altruistic care for our patients, it requires a partnership between the system and itself to be able to provide the best care for our patients, to advocate for them and our profession and thrive in our roles. Our system urges us to be resilient, which can only happen through caring for ourselves and caring for each other. Dr. Panda is also the co-author of Oath of self-care and well-being,which was also awarded to graduates of the College of Medicine. In 2020, she was named Woman Doctor of the Year by the Tennessee Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Similar

