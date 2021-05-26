US prepares for summer air travel boom, may allow more foreign visitors | Voice of America





ARLINGTON, VIRGIN – US airlines and agencies are preparing to boost domestic air travel this summer even as the government continues to debate whether to allow more foreign travelers to visit. Shares in American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were significantly higher on Tuesday as senior executives said the pace of a leisure travel recovery is growing. “We have been very, very pleased with the pace of demand recovery,” Delta President Glen Hauenstein told an industry conference. “Reservations have been better than expected.”

National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talks about aviation safety ahead of the summer travel season during a press conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, May 25, 2021, in Arlington, Va. As more Americans pass through airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to hire 1,000 more officers by July 4, a peak travel period in the U.S., after hiring 3,000 officers as of Jan. 1. “We have already seen a sharp increase in the country’s airports and will continue to experience steady growth throughout the summer,” TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye told a news conference at Reagan National Airport outside Washington. The TSA delivered 1.86 million passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since March 2020. United said it now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be positive in the third quarter and cut its forecast for a drop in earnings per unit in the current quarter. And the American is seeing “encouraging signs” in business and international travel, which have been hit hard during the pandemic, said Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr. The improvements come as more Americans are vaccinated, companies prepare for workers to return to offices and travel, and as more countries open their borders. However, the United States continues to block the entry of almost all non-US citizens from most of Europe, South Africa, India, China, Iran, and Brazil, despite pressure from travel groups to lift restrictions. US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told a news conference the government “is following the facts, the data, the science in deciding when business, international travel can actually resume … This is something we are appreciating each and every day. “ The administration has held extensive meetings on the subject, officials told Reuters, but have not made any decisions. Industry officials believe Biden could lift restrictions in the UK and Ireland as soon as early June. COVID-19 cases in both countries have dropped. Roger Dow, president and CEO of the US Travel Association, told Reuters “The UK is the farthest away.

