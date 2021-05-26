Cyclone Yaas crashes as India prepares for its second major storm in 10 days

More than 1.1 million people have been evacuated to low-lying areas ahead of a cyclone expected to hit part of India’s east coast around noon on Wednesday.

Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rainfall hit the states of Odisha and West Bengal. It is expected to go down around noon local time.

The “very severe cyclonic storm” has supported winds of up to 140 km / h that are heating up to 155 km / h, the Meteorological Department of India said on Wednesday.

A tornado tore power lines that hit two people and damaged 40 homes in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday, senior state official Mamata Banerjee said.

Kolkata Airport has been closed and train services have been canceled ahead of the storm as a precaution, the railway department said.

A member of the National Disaster Response Force in India uses a megaphone to urge residents to move to a safer location ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in the Purba district of Medinipur in the eastern state of West Bengal on Tuesday. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters)

The cyclone has rained more than 17 centimeters in the Chandabali and Paradip regions of Odisha state since Tuesday, the meteorological department said. Waves up to four meters high are expected to flood some low-lying areas.

At least 20 districts in the state of West Bengal were expected to feel the weight of the storm. Motorcycles and fishing boats were told to take shelter.

2nd storm in 10 days

Yaas will be the second storm to hit India in 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae killed at least 140 people across western states last week.

Nearly 70 victims were on a ship that broke without its anchors in the storm and sank off the coast of Mumbai.

Massive storms come as India is battling a devastating coronavirus wave, complicating efforts to deal with both.

In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities asked all fishing boats and trawlers over the northern Bay of Bengal and the deep sea to move closer to the coast in front of Yaas.

Ships were told to leave the ports

A weather bulletin from the country’s Meteorological Department in Dhaka said ships should leave the seaports of Chattogram, Mongla, Cox’s Bazar and Payra.

Scientists say cyclones in India are becoming more frequent and changing climate patterns have made them more intense.

Last May, nearly 100 people died in Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm to hit East India in more than a decade.

It flattened villages, destroyed farms and left millions without power in eastern India and Bangladesh.