Manitoba is now the hottest COVID country in North America

OTTAWA – The Prime Minister of Manitoba says the status of his province as the hotspot of COVID-19 in North America can be partly to blame for people not being vaccinated and not tested when they are sick. Brian Pallister is the latest Prime Minister to turn to Ottawa for help as his province’s healthcare system tightens under the weight of the third wave of the pandemic. More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Manitoba over the long weekend. The province now had to fly at least 14 critically ill patients to hospitals in Ontario for care, some to Ottawa, London and Windsor. Get the main stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you news that affects you, Canada and the world. Do not lose it. “We are at a critical point in this third wave,” Pallister told a news conference in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Political opponents and some doctors in Manitoba are criticizing Pallister for not imposing public health restrictions sooner on the third wave, but he said those orders are only effective if people follow them. He said 43 percent of people in Manitoba hospitals now did not get tested before being admitted, and 70 percent of them have not been vaccinated even though all Manitobans over the age of 12 are now eligible to receive one. Manitoba growth, which is now accompanied by an extension of blocking restrictions for at least another week, comes as much of Canada is lifting restrictions as the nationwide third wave is crossing the peak.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health official, said on Tuesday the average number of new cases in the past week was about 5,000 a day, less than 40 percent from the peak in mid-April. Hospital admissions are down 20 percent from that peak, to about 3,400, and intensive care patients are down 10 percent to 1,300, she said. Feds sending personnel and the Red Cross help to Manitoba, North America’s hot COVID area. #cdnpoli #DND #COVID These declines are being fueled by the number of cases in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia. Quebec recorded the lowest number of new cases on Tuesday since September, confirming 346 new COVID-19 cases. Quebec is lifting all curfews in the province on Friday, and Prime Minister Francois Legault said he predicts the 10 regions still on a red code health order will be shifted to orange by June 7th. Ontario reported 1,039 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily report since early March. The province eased some restrictions over the weekend, opening outdoor sports facilities such as golf, tennis parks and skates, and allowing people to gather with up to five people outside. Ontario and Quebec have both launched open-plan plans based on declining cases and rising vaccinations. BC will unveil its reopening plan Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa is preparing to deploy human resources in Manitoba to help, including epidemiologists and interviewers to help track contacts, members of the military to assist with vaccinations in First Nations communities, and health workers. Pallister said he unofficially sought help from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the two spoke on the phone last week and a formal request has now been submitted to the public safety department.