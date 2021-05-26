Belarus’s isolation rises after dramatic arrest of journalist

BRUSSELS Belarus’s isolation deepened on Tuesday as commercial planes evaded its airspace, the European Union drafted new sanctions and officials expressed concern for the well-being of an opposition journalist who was arrested after being pulled from a plane diverted to Minsk in what the West called a state-sponsored kidnapping.

Dramatic developments brought to the fore the iron-clad rule of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the suppression of dissent, but it was not clear what effect more sanctions or other measures would have.

Additional sanctions? Will that be enough? I absolutely can not say today, said French President Emmanuel Macron. But, he added: The unacceptable character of what happened justifies them.

Following his arrest, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was seen in a short video clip on Belarus state television late Monday, speaking quickly to say he was confessing to some of the allegations authorities have made against him.

UN human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville said Pratasevich’s appearance was not voluntary and that he appeared to have bruises on his face, although it was difficult to say from the video.

Asked about the video, German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it was disturbing and disturbing and makes the EU request for his release even more urgent.

And we will use all available channels to do so, she added.

The 26-year-old journalist and activist was arrested Sunday after Belarusian flight controllers ordered the Ryanair plane on board to land, telling the crew there was a bomb threat against the flight. A Belarusian fighter jet crashed to escort the plane to Minsk, shortly before landing in Vilnius, Lithuania, from Athens, Greece.

In an extremely swift response to the arrest and diversion of the flight, EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban Belarusian airlines from using the 27-nation bloc’s airspace and airports and to impose sanctions on officials linked to the diversion.

“Measures to restrict flights in particular are extremely stinging in the Belarus system,” said Macron.

The EU demanded the release of Pratasevich and urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the diversion, while recommending that European carriers avoid Belarusian airspace. Polish carriers LOT and Baltic airlines began to bypass the country, while Air France, KLM, Lufthansa and others said they would follow suit.

Belarus has defended its actions. Its Transport Ministry said Tuesday it has invited international aviation, U.S. and EU authorities to investigate the diversion.

Following the brazen move, Belarus’s first post-Soviet leader, Stanislav Shushkevich, urged the West to impose even tougher sanctions.

Belarus has become a black hole in Europe with repressions reaching catastrophic proportions and its dictator fighting with fighter jets and threatening the whole world, Shushkevich told the Associated Press in a telephone interview. The West must understand that only increasing pressure and really tough sanctions can affect Lukashenko and limit repression.

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would introduce more sanctions aimed at “businesses and businesses that are financing the regime” and its Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said any dictator who plays with such views should know that there will be a bitter price to pay.

Maas said Lukashenko’s action “is difficult to defeat in terms of perfidy.

The lives of more than 170 passengers were risked here to arrest a journalist. It is a triple attack – an attack on air traffic safety, freedom of the press and European citizens on board, he said.

And the EU plans to run companies close to Lukashenko. We know that in this country, the leading state-owned companies make money. It will hit them and everything aimed at making them feel the sting, said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Lukashenko has faced unprecedented pressure in the country with months of protests sparked by his re-election for a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition dismissed as rigged. But it has only doubled in repression and more than 35,000 people have been arrested since the start of the protests, with thousands beaten.

Some say more sanctions will do little to ease the situation and only push Belarus even closer to its main sponsor and ally, Russia, and reduce the influence of the EU and others.

Lukashenko will become an increasingly easy prey for the Kremlin, said Alexander Klaskouski, an independent Minsk-based political analyst. As a pariah country, Belarus will find it much harder to defend Kremlin demands for a single currency, the establishment of air bases and access to Belarus’ lucrative assets.

Even as the West condemned Belarus, the crackdown continued on Tuesday. Pavel Seviarynets, leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Party, was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots.

Most of Belarus’ political party leaders have been jailed or forced to flee the country, said Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights center. Belarus is facing a sharp human rights crisis amid unprecedented political repression.

Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019, has become a key enemy of Lukashenko with a popular messaging app he directed playing a key role in helping organize large-scale protests, and authorities have increasingly tried to limit its influence.

The Telegram applications Nexta channel he co-founded has been labeled extremist by Belarusian authorities. Stsiapan Putsila, another Nexta co-founder, told the AP that he and his colleagues have received thousands of threats in the past to blow up their Warsaw office.

Pratasevich was accused in absentia of organizing mass riots and inciting social hatred. They face up to 15 years in prison, and some fear Pratasevich could face more serious charges, including some serving death sentences.

Colville, the UN human rights official, said Pratasevich’s brief appearance on Belarus state television was not reassuring, given the apparent bruising on his face and the high probability that his appearance was not voluntary and confessional. his for serious crimes was owed.

Pratasevichs 23-year-old Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who was also removed from the flight and detained, spoke in a video from the detention shown on state TV. In it, she said she had worked as the editor of a Telegram channel that revealed personal information about Belarusian security officers amid protests. Her lawyers had said earlier in the day that she had been jailed for two months, pending an investigation.

The main opposition candidate in the last election, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who left the country shortly after the vote under official pressure, said she called on the US to suspend Belarus’ membership in ICAO and Interpol.

Tsikhanouskaya also demanded that the G-7 invite a Belarusian opposition delegation to its summit in London next month and thanked Macron for supporting its offer. But Max Blain, a spokesman for the British Prime Minister, said that “the list of invitations to the G-7 has already been set and was not aware of any request from Macron to invite the opposition.

The France-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders filed a complaint with the Vilnius attorney general’s office against Lukashenko and any other person the investigation would identify as responsible for inciting or committing the crime. He noted that under Lithuanian law, the use of force against a civilian aircraft to force it to change its route under the false pretext of a bomb threat constitutes the crime of abduction.

Karmanau reported from Kiev, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Elaine Ganley in Paris, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Samuel Petrequin and Lorne Cook in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed.

