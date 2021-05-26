Malaysia now has more cases per million people than India





SINGAPORE Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly and have overtaken India to a critical extent, according to the Our Data World statistical site. India has experienced a second devastating wave since April and has the world’s second largest cargo of Covid issues. The number of daily affairs of the country, though tending to decrease, has remained elevated to hundreds of thousands of infections exceeding several thousand Malaysians per day. But Malaysia’s daily Covid infections per million people on a seven-day rolling basis have surpassed that of India since Sunday, data collected by Our World showed in the data. Recent statistics showed that Malaysia on Monday reported 194.4 cases per million people on a seven-day rolling basis, compared to India’s 178.04 cases. Malaysia’s population of approximately 32 million is much smaller than India’s 1.4 billion. Overall, the current number of Covid-19 cases is higher than cases reported worldwide, mainly due to lack of testing. In India, several studies found that the cases were is likely to be severely underreported. Still, this is not the first time Malaysia has overtaken India with this measure. Our data world showed that the daily cases of Malaysia per million people were also higher than that of India between November 15 last year and March 27 this year. Malaysia, a country in Southeast Asia, has been struggling an increase in cases of coronavirus since the last months of 2020. Since then the government has tightened restrictions many times but has not stopped a complete blockade. The country reported a record high increase of 7,289 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing cumulative infections to more than 525,800 with over 2,300 deaths, health ministry data showed. More than 700 infected people are currently in intensive care units, the ministry said. Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia’s director general of health, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that the country’s daily cases of Covid-19 are “following an exponential trend” and could trigger a “vertical rise”. Noor Hisham, a leading figure in Malaysia’s war against Covid, also warned that “we must prepare for the worst” and urged people to stay home to break the chain of transmission. The rapid growth has come as Malaysia and many developing countries around the world strive to secure supplies of Covid vaccines. Malaysia has approved the use of Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Chinese biotechnology firm Sinovac. The government said it intends to vaccinate 80% of the population by the end of the year, but only about 5% have received at least one dose so far, data compiled by Our World showed in the data.

