Orlando International is approaching pre-pandemic travel levels





ORLANDO, Fla. The upcoming Memorial Day holiday is expected to be the busiest travel period at Orlando International Airport since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. What you need to know Memorial Day holiday is expected to be the busiest travel period for OIA since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

Airport officials expect 300,000 passengers departing in 2021, up from 45,415 in 2020

Experts say traffic levels in OIA are reaching close to 90% of their pre-pandemic levels Often proclaimed as the unofficial start of Summer, Memorial Day is projected to bring in more than 64,000 passengers departing from Orlando International Airport on Monday alone. The 64,739 passenger mark projected for Monday is below the same day in 2019 (70,182) but a huge increase compared to Memorial Day 2020 (12,454) when the tourism and travel industry was in the pandemic burden. In total, airport officials expect 300,000 passengers to depart during a six-day period around Memorial Day, compared with 45,415 passengers departing at the same point a year earlier. Our travelers’ forecast for Memorial Day shows that we are approaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels, which is a testament to Central Florida resilience, said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. . A combination of factors, including vaccines, the availability of places in the market and closed demand, all point to a potentially strong summer travel season. In May 2020, during the peak of the pandemic closure, Brown said Spectrum News air traffic was down 98%. As flights are rising in and out of Orlando, officials are reminding travelers that pandemic-era rules remain in place. The Transportation Safety Administration extended rules requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear masks inside airports, train and bus stations and during transit. The request is valid until September 13. Those who break the rules can face fines of $ 250 – $ 1,500. The FAA just proposed tens of thousands of dollars in fines against five undisciplined passengers, including some on a series of flights to Florida. A passenger is facing a $ 10,500 fine after allegedly becoming abusive after a jetBlue flight was launched from Orlando to New York after the passenger refused to abide by the rules of wearing the mask.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos