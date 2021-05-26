International
Cyber-attack: Some patients with Waikato DHB radiation therapy may be sent to Australia
Cancer patients can be sent to Australia for treatment with radiation therapy while Waikatos systems are in complete darkness.
The machines that deliver radiation therapy, linear accelerators, operate on software that cannot be used after a cyber attack, said the Waikato County Health Board, which has the country’s second-largest radiation oncology service.
Gap treatment is an option that clinical teams have set up, Waikato DHB’s executive director of hospital and community services said on Tuesday.
But DHB will first consider whether to use the entire New Zealand space without affecting patients in those areas.
READ MORE:
* Cyber attack sends Waikato DHB cancer patients to Auckland for radiation therapy
* ‘No ransom will be paid’ Waikato Hospitals after Cyber attack
* Lack of radiology staff pushes Waikato Hospital to seek overseas
In radiation oncology, we are 100 percent dependent on computers, said on Wednesday the clinical director of radiation oncology, Dr Cristian Hartopeneau. What that meant was, by Tuesday morning, we were in complete darkness.
When we start radiotherapy treatment, we want them to end at those scheduled times. Interruptions are not good.
Those at higher risk of poor outcomes were being given priority for alternative treatment plans.
DHB had made plans for about 70 patients who are already being treated when the collapse occurred and the patients had understood, he said.
As we speak today, we already have patients who have been seen and are being treated in Tauranga at a private institution.
Waikato staff accompanied patients to the Kathleen Kilgour Center in Tauranga to help with ongoing care.
By Monday morning, a team from Waikato would be able to work from the Bowen Icon Cancer Center in Wellington.
Auckland DHB had taken what Hartopeneau called emergency patients, such as those who could face spinal cord injuries if they missed radiation therapy treatment.
Three patients went to Auckland for emergency care, DHB said.
Asked if patients could be sent to Australia, Hartopeneau said DHB was working with Te Aho o Te Kahu-Cancer Control Agency and a radiation oncology working group to find out what space there was for patients around New Zealand.
Depending on the result of [a Wednesday teleconference] we will see the options.
There is an agreement for New Zealand and Australia to transfer patients for treatment, but only as a last resort, a Waikato DHB statement said.
Where to send the newly referred patients had been a concern for staff, DHB said.
The service had identified about 100 patients due to start treatment soon and they will be our next wave of priority, to relocate them to other centers, Hartopeneau said.
However, there were question marks from about 20 patients, so he urged anyone who had been seen at Waikato Hospital for radiation therapy treatment and who had not been contacted by the team to call the hospital.
Because Waikato is a regional cancer center, the effects of radiation therapy being offline spread beyond the borders of regions.
The Waikatos Center also serves people from Lakes and Tairwhiti DHB, adding a population of 600,000, says the DHB website.
Anyone who has been seen at Waikato Hospital for radiation therapy treatment but has not heard from the team is required to call the hospital at 07 839 8899 or 0800 276 216.
What is radiation therapy?
Radiation therapy is the use of X-rays or high-energy electrons to damage DNA (genetic code) in cancer cells.
Source: Waikato DHB Patient Information
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]