Cyber-attack: Some patients with Waikato DHB radiation therapy may be sent to Australia

Cancer patients can be sent to Australia for treatment with radiation therapy while Waikatos systems are in complete darkness.

The machines that deliver radiation therapy, linear accelerators, operate on software that cannot be used after a cyber attack, said the Waikato County Health Board, which has the country’s second-largest radiation oncology service.

Gap treatment is an option that clinical teams have set up, Waikato DHB’s executive director of hospital and community services said on Tuesday.

But DHB will first consider whether to use the entire New Zealand space without affecting patients in those areas.

In radiation oncology, we are 100 percent dependent on computers, said on Wednesday the clinical director of radiation oncology, Dr Cristian Hartopeneau. What that meant was, by Tuesday morning, we were in complete darkness.

When we start radiotherapy treatment, we want them to end at those scheduled times. Interruptions are not good.

Those at higher risk of poor outcomes were being given priority for alternative treatment plans.

DHB had made plans for about 70 patients who are already being treated when the collapse occurred and the patients had understood, he said.

As we speak today, we already have patients who have been seen and are being treated in Tauranga at a private institution.

Mark Taylor / Stuff Cancer patients cannot receive radiation therapy at Waikato Hospital at this time because the software that drives the machines cannot be used after the cyber attack.

Waikato staff accompanied patients to the Kathleen Kilgour Center in Tauranga to help with ongoing care.

By Monday morning, a team from Waikato would be able to work from the Bowen Icon Cancer Center in Wellington.

Auckland DHB had taken what Hartopeneau called emergency patients, such as those who could face spinal cord injuries if they missed radiation therapy treatment.

Three patients went to Auckland for emergency care, DHB said.

Asked if patients could be sent to Australia, Hartopeneau said DHB was working with Te Aho o Te Kahu-Cancer Control Agency and a radiation oncology working group to find out what space there was for patients around New Zealand.

Depending on the result of [a Wednesday teleconference] we will see the options.

There is an agreement for New Zealand and Australia to transfer patients for treatment, but only as a last resort, a Waikato DHB statement said.

Where to send the newly referred patients had been a concern for staff, DHB said.

The service had identified about 100 patients due to start treatment soon and they will be our next wave of priority, to relocate them to other centers, Hartopeneau said.

However, there were question marks from about 20 patients, so he urged anyone who had been seen at Waikato Hospital for radiation therapy treatment and who had not been contacted by the team to call the hospital.

Because Waikato is a regional cancer center, the effects of radiation therapy being offline spread beyond the borders of regions.

The Waikatos Center also serves people from Lakes and Tairwhiti DHB, adding a population of 600,000, says the DHB website.

Anyone who has been seen at Waikato Hospital for radiation therapy treatment but has not heard from the team is required to call the hospital at 07 839 8899 or 0800 276 216.

What is radiation therapy?

Radiation therapy is the use of X-rays or high-energy electrons to damage DNA (genetic code) in cancer cells.

Source: Waikato DHB Patient Information