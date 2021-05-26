International
Cases increase by six; MCG, RMIT and Prahran pub are listed as exposure sites
The official government exposure list now includes MCG, an RMIT university building in Carlton, bars in Prahran and South Yarra, and a pub and hair salon in Victoria.
Meanwhile, federal lawmakers and senators from Victoria who are considering returning home this weekend have been told to consider staying in Canberra for concerns that ACT entry conditions may change without notice.
In the federal parliament, Labors Vice President Richard Marles attacked the Morrison governments’ vaccination program, saying it had been too slow to protect Australians. This place is dangerously exposed, said Mr. Marles.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, however, at the time of questioning said 104,000 people were vaccinated across the country on Tuesday. Australia has just had a record day of vaccination, he said. More Australians are being vaccinated every day.
Dozens of qualified people were in line in front of the Showgrounds vaccination center in Ascot Vale on Wednesday as the center prepared to deliver more than 850 strokes in a day.
The nurse in charge of the center, Allison Lamb said the increase in coronavirus cases was motivating people. The community thought they could push it and waited with a false sense of security and [are] now realizing another explosion can happen at any time.
Ms Lamb said the mass vaccination center was still operating at part of its capacity; the center can immunize about 2200 Victorians a day.
Doctors in the northern suburbs of Melbourne warned on Wednesday that high vaccine reluctance had consistently put people living in the area at increased risk of COVID-19, with GPs concerned about public health about the importance of vaccination still failing to arrived in different cultural and linguistic communities.
Also Wednesday, the AFL began contacting Victorian clubs to order them on an additional COVID program: players, coaches and club staff will be allowed to leave home only for food, care, training and work. Teams will still be able to train together, but the size of the meetings will be significantly reduced. League regulations come as the AFL tries to alleviate the risk of contracting a COVID-19 staff member.
The blast also appears to be spreading across the state, with a 200-spectator sporting event on Saturday in the Victoria-NSW border town of Cohuna identified as a place of exposure following an incident linked to the Melbourne group visited. Exhibition sites were also listed in and around Bendigo.
Health Minister Martin Foley said health authorities had identified hundreds of close contacts of those who tested positive for coronavirus. Dozens had returned negative tests.
University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely said the growing restrictions in Greater Melbourne would not be surprising after the outbreak spread to the northern suburbs.
Dr Blakely said the blast may have already overtaken public health teams. I’m sure there is a discussion that I’m sure is going on within the Victorian government right now to make some form of stronger restrictions on the northern suburbs, he told ABC.
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said Wednesday that cases are likely to continue to emerge. All cases relate to the outbreak of the northern suburbs, except the case linking the quarantine issue to South Australia. Genomic testing has confirmed a link between a Wollert man and 15 cases of coronavirus, but it is not yet known how that transmission occurred.
The only link missing is the link to the Wollert case from the hotel quarantine in South Australia, he said. All other cases, all 15 of our cases in this group, are related.
Health authorities have discovered a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne in the north attended an AFL match at the MCG on Sunday, forcing some football fans into isolation.
With David Estcourt, Annika Smethurst and Erin Pearson
discover where you can be tested for COVID-19 and how long you can wait.
Me Annika Smethurst
