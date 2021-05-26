The Digital Vibes contract was irregular and futile, says Zweli Mkhize

Cape Town – A forensic investigation has revealed that a tender awarded to Digital Vibes, a company affiliated with individuals linked to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, violated the tender process and constituted irregular and wasteful expenditures worth R150 million. said Mkhize on Tuesday.

From the outset, I would like to state publicly that anger, rage, questions, comments, expressions of frustration and disgust by members of the public with what has been reported in the media about this Digital Vibes contract is quite justified. It is the same red flag that was hoisted by the Auditor General in December that prompted me to ask the Director General not only to hand over this investigation to internal audit, but to urgently appoint a firm of investigators who would have the capacity and the independence needed to carefully review all documents related to the contract, Mkhize said during his public conference on the issue Tuesday morning.

Although AG had raised the issue of possible overload by Digital Vibes, in my discussion with the CEO, I suggested that we use the opportunity to question the award of the contract, the change of scope of the NHI to Covid-19 and whether the Department has received value for money. The Director General continued as such and the report that the Department is now convening covers all those areas.

The investigation was set up by the Department of Health in January and investigations are still ongoing to determine if there was fraud or corruption involved in the process, the minister said.

A process of initiating disciplinary action against all individuals involved is also under way, Mkhize said. He said details of the processes would be made public at a later date.

Former personal spokesperson and old friend of Mkhize, Tahera Mather and former personal assistant of Mkhize, communication strategists Naadhira Mitha during the ministers the so-called #Unity ANC campaign in 2017 are at the center of the storm associated with Digital Vibes R150 million contracts Covid-19 communications and National Insurance (NHI).

Allegedly, Digital Vibes even accused the Department of Health of millions of dollars for scheduling Mkhize’s press releases, interviews and other public engagements related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital Vibes also allegedly submitted extremely inflated invoices for NHI-related projects.

On Tuesday, Mkhize said Mitha had resigned from her position in his office but had not indicated that she would join a company that would provide services in his department.

I am also aware that the main confession has been that this contract was given to my close associates and that I may have used my influence to award the contract. In our first public response to this issue, I confirmed that Ms. Mitha had worked in my office as a PA (personal assistant. She then offered her resignation, and in fact the details of her resignation were communicated to me by her immediate supervisor, he said.

He said that while he had worked with both Mitha and Mather, neither of them were considered his personal friends but rather friends.

Mkhize said that, contrary to media reports, he did not appoint Mitha or anyone else to be his spokesman during his ANC 2017 campaign.

Mkhize said legal processes to recover the funds were under way.

The final report was submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Treasury and the Special Investigation Unit.

SIU on Monday said their investigation into the matter was nearing completion.

