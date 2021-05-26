Connect with us

International

The Digital Vibes contract was irregular and futile, says Zweli Mkhize

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By


from Reporters and IOL Time of publication of the article 1 hour ago

Share this article:

Cape Town – A forensic investigation has revealed that a tender awarded to Digital Vibes, a company affiliated with individuals linked to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, violated the tender process and constituted irregular and wasteful expenditures worth R150 million. said Mkhize on Tuesday.

From the outset, I would like to state publicly that anger, rage, questions, comments, expressions of frustration and disgust by members of the public with what has been reported in the media about this Digital Vibes contract is quite justified. It is the same red flag that was hoisted by the Auditor General in December that prompted me to ask the Director General not only to hand over this investigation to internal audit, but to urgently appoint a firm of investigators who would have the capacity and the independence needed to carefully review all documents related to the contract, Mkhize said during his public conference on the issue Tuesday morning.

Although AG had raised the issue of possible overload by Digital Vibes, in my discussion with the CEO, I suggested that we use the opportunity to question the award of the contract, the change of scope of the NHI to Covid-19 and whether the Department has received value for money. The Director General continued as such and the report that the Department is now convening covers all those areas.

The investigation was set up by the Department of Health in January and investigations are still ongoing to determine if there was fraud or corruption involved in the process, the minister said.

A process of initiating disciplinary action against all individuals involved is also under way, Mkhize said. He said details of the processes would be made public at a later date.

Former personal spokesperson and old friend of Mkhize, Tahera Mather and former personal assistant of Mkhize, communication strategists Naadhira Mitha during the ministers the so-called #Unity ANC campaign in 2017 are at the center of the storm associated with Digital Vibes R150 million contracts Covid-19 communications and National Insurance (NHI).

Allegedly, Digital Vibes even accused the Department of Health of millions of dollars for scheduling Mkhize’s press releases, interviews and other public engagements related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital Vibes also allegedly submitted extremely inflated invoices for NHI-related projects.

On Tuesday, Mkhize said Mitha had resigned from her position in his office but had not indicated that she would join a company that would provide services in his department.

I am also aware that the main confession has been that this contract was given to my close associates and that I may have used my influence to award the contract. In our first public response to this issue, I confirmed that Ms. Mitha had worked in my office as a PA (personal assistant. She then offered her resignation, and in fact the details of her resignation were communicated to me by her immediate supervisor, he said.

He said that while he had worked with both Mitha and Mather, neither of them were considered his personal friends but rather friends.

Mkhize said that, contrary to media reports, he did not appoint Mitha or anyone else to be his spokesman during his ANC 2017 campaign.

Mkhize said legal processes to recover the funds were under way.

The final report was submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Treasury and the Special Investigation Unit.

SIU on Monday said their investigation into the matter was nearing completion.

IOL



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: