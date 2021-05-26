International
Victoria’s vaccination program has had an attitude problem. The explosion may have helped shift it
Has the disturbing Victoria COVID-19 outbreak of vaccine apathy in the state finally gone away?
Early signs are, there are.
There were 15,858 people who received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in state-run countries on Tuesday, a record for the state.
“This is our biggest single day yet, so my thanks to everyone who heard the call and came out and was vaccinated yesterday,” said Acting Prime Minister James Merlino.
The number was nearly double the 8,269 people who were vaccinated in Victorian countries on Monday.
The daily average for the previous two weeks was around 7,500.
The figure captures those vaccinated at state-run vaccination sites, with the federal government holding a number of vaccines given through GP clinics and the elderly care sector that are giving the bulk of the vaccines.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said yesterday was a record day for the entire country, with more than 104,000 doses administered through state and federal channels.
Just under 3.8 million doses have been administered nationwide, with Victoria administering more than any other state.
“As of today, 50 per cent of over-70s around Australia have been vaccinated. This is a fundamental and important protection,” Mr Hunt said.
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the record volume of vaccinations was accompanied by a record number of calls from people who wanted to make a backup on strokes in the coming days.
“This has been a strong sign that people have received the message that if you have the right to be vaccinated, please show up and get vaccinated at GP participating countries or indeed at one of our more than 30 state clinics,” he said.
Attitude, not supply, is the issue
The Victorian chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Anita Munoz, last week noted that lawful people who were not allowed to make an appointment had become a major issue.
She said it involved people who eventually planned to cross with taking the hit.
“What we are noticing is that people are delaying acting according to their will, which is a little different from a person who is reluctant to get the vaccine,” Dr Munoz said.
“So I think the first message is for those who are willing to get the vaccine not to delay and wait for any emergency or public health emergency to encourage them to actually take the step to get the vaccine. . “
Loading
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton was adamant today that supply was no longer the main force hindering Victoria vaccination progress.
“The issue now in Victoria is that people come forward to make the vaccine,” said Professor Sutton.
The Victorian coronavirus hotline for vaccination bookings is 1800 675 398.
Qualified persons who delay vaccination are charged with ‘queuing’
The lukewarm response from some acceptable Victorians to vaccination is a source of frustration for some younger, inappropriate people like Sarah Moran.
The woman from Melbourne went and “literally prayed” for an AstraZeneca vaccine at a mass vaccination center overloaded with demand, and was ultimately successful in getting the stroke.
But she said she was “angry” that when she shared her experience, it seemed the admission criteria had been applied more strictly at the centers once again.
“I’m angry that there is a real willingness for people to go and get vaccinated, but those who have the opportunity are not getting it because they are holding the queue for everyone else,” she said.
Ms Moran has now launched a petition on change.org asking the federal government to loosen vaccination rules so that younger Australians can be vaccinated if there is excess capacity at mass vaccination centers.
“There are some of us who want to be vaccinated and there is excess capacity,” she said.
“Let ‘s take that capacity as far as we can, before there is another explosion.
Mr Merlino has made it clear that the Victorian government plans to make an announcement soon about expanding vaccine acceptance to more groups in the state.
More vaccines may have mitigated the outbreak, says the epidemiologist
DeakinUniversity epidemiology chair Catherine Bennett said it’s worth reflecting on the immunity the body begins to generate shortly after the first dose of AstraZeneca.
Professor Bennett noted that some of the cases in the Victoria outbreak were unvaccinated people over the age of 50 who were eligible to receive the vaccine.
“It may have changed the result, we could have had half the people infected, even if some of them had only recently had their first dose,” she said.
“So vaccination is really important and now is the time to think about trying to reserve it if you are qualified.”
