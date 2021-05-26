The Prime Minister declares Labor whingers to criticize the spread

Scott Morrison has attacked his Covid-19 critics, slamming whingers and Labor Party complainants who have accused him of failing to drop vaccines fairly quickly.

Declaring that “every Australian was happy” living in Australia during the pandemic, the Prime Minister insisted that the nation was the envy of the world.

However he was also criticized by the speaker for not respecting the question.

During a fiery time of questioning, the Prime Minister erupted after Labor leader Anthony Albanese blamed the recent Victoria eruption entirely on the shoulders of the Morrison Government.

But it was a question from Labor spokesman Mark Butler about the slow pace of vaccine spread that prompted Mr Morrison to dismiss it.

“The prime minister promised the Australians last year that we would be on the front line. Prime Minister, is it not true that we are so far away, we can not even see the front of the next? Mr. Butler asked.

Mr Morrison responded by attacking the Labor Party, sparking a war of words with Chairman Tony Smith.

“I do not know in which world those who sleep opposite are living, Mr. President. I do not know in which world they are living. But I know that every Australian is very happy to live in Australia during this pandemic, said Mr. Morrison.

“I do not know Australians who want to go and settle down and live in the Covid environment, whether in Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom or elsewhere.

“I know Australians – because they approach me whenever I go to regional Australia or the suburbs and cities of this country – they know here, in this country, they are living a life long Covid as very few are anywhere else in Bota.

“This country has enjoyed security from this pandemic and an economic recovery like few, if any, other countries in the world.

“Those on the other side, Mr. President, may want to retreat to sit-ins, complaining and undermining the Government, as we fight the virus and they focus on politics.”

Earlier, Labor leader Anthony Albanese attacked the prime minister over the Victoria bombing, suggesting the Morrison government should act.

The President gives to the Prime Minister, the Treasury getting dressed

“How many more outbreaks should there be until the Prime Minister realizes that he must do his job and provide a safe, national, purpose-built quarantine system and regulate the spread of his vaccines?” Albanese asked.

“Well, there you see it, Mr. President – the bilateral show in the fight against the virus,” the Prime Minister replied.

But the exchange took a surprising turn when the President asked the Prime Minister to resume his seat and stick to the question.

“All right, I will tell the Prime Minister – he did it and he will move on. I am asking you to return to the question,” the President said.

“I am happy to do that, Mr. President,” said the Prime Minister.

“I do not care if you are happy or not. You have to get back to the question, “the President replied.

Trial exchanges continued with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg while the Mayor also gave him an outfit.

Mr Frydenberg was in the middle of the road through an “Opposition Circle, with his dress, in his sleep, in his slippers, walking along the rock” when the President stated that he had heard enough.

“I will not continue to tolerate the level of interference. I think I made it clear today. “The other thing I will not tolerate is for decisions to be accepted and then, frankly, ignored,” he said.

“If he wants to give a general assessment of the character of those who are opposed, he will have to find another time to do it throughout the day of parliament. “Regardless of how much he has written before.”