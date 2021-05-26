International
The Court finds that GCHQ has violated the privacy of the citizen with its surveillance regime
The UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) used mass eavesdropping to illegally violate citizens’ privacy and free expression rights, the highest human rights court in Europe has ruled.
The ruling is the culmination of three lawsuits that had accused the GCHQ wiretapping regime of being incompatible with people’s right to privacy, which arose in 2013 following revelations by Edward Snowden that the GCHQ was conducting a large-scale wiretapping operation. to capture and store large volumes of data, which included people’s private communications.
In addition to the completion of these three lawsuits, the historic trial also marks the first decision on massive UK oversight since Snowden’s revelations.
Eavesdropping is the process of targeting and collecting communications from targeted carriers through simple voters, such as an email address. Any communication that matches the simple selectors is collected by that tapping process, with those that do not match the simple selectors being automatically dumped.
According to the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights, the mass wiretapping regime contained “substantial shortcomings”, such as the lack of independent authorization after the mass wiretapping was approved by the UK Secretary of State; GCHQ should not have included search term categories that defined what communications they would consider when applying for a search warrant; and search terms related to an individual did not require prior internal authorization to use.
As such, the Grand Chamber found that the regime did not contain sufficient “bottom-up” safeguards and was incompatible with the right to privacy.
With the decision, the Grand Chamber has ordered mass oversight in the UK and across Europe to now seek independent authorization from the outset, which checks for adequate end-to-end protection, from the initial collection of data to the selection of items for storage
The court has also ordered that most interception operations be subject to oversight and independent after the fact review, as well as assessments at “each stage of the process” of the necessity and proportionality of the measures taken.
While the court concluded that there was considerable potential for mass wiretapping, in its current form, to be abused, it did not agree with the applicants’ claim that mass wiretapping should be banned altogether. Instead, she acknowledged the UK government’s claim that mass eavesdropping is vital to helping states identify threats to national security, a claim that was supported by the French, Dutch and Norwegian governments in their submissions. third parties.
In a dissenting opinion, Judge Pinto de Alburquerque said that unintentional wholesale interception should be removed as it could target anyone as a potential suspect.
“Accepting the eavesdropping of the bulk of the target involves a fundamental change in the way we view crime prevention and investigation and intelligence gathering in Europe, from targeting an identifiable suspect to treating him everyone as a potential suspect, whose data should be stored, analyzed and profiled, “he said.
“A society built on such foundations is more like a police state than a democratic society. That would be the opposite of what the founding fathers wanted for Europe when it signed the Convention in 1950.”
Big Brother Watch CEO Silkie Carlo said the trial confirmed that the UK has been massively spying on citizens for decades and justified Snowden’s alerts.
“Mass surveillance harms democracies under the guise of defending them and we welcome the Court’s acceptance of this. As one judge said, we are in great danger of living in an electronic ‘Big Brother’ in Europe,” he said.
Freedom lawyer Megan Goulding, who represented the plaintiffs, called the trial a victory as she recognizes that governments must respect the right to privacy and freedom of expression.
“Wholesale oversight powers allow the state to gather data that can reveal a great deal about each of us – from our political views to our sexual orientation. These massive oversight powers do not make us more secure,” Goulding said.
“Our right to privacy protects us all. Today’s decision brings us one step closer to removing these powers of dangerous, oppressive surveillance and ensuring the protection of our rights.”
