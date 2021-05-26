



About 577 children across India were left orphaned after their parents died of coronavirus disease from April 1 to Tuesday, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Iran said, citing reports from Union states and territories. GOI [Government of India] is committed to supporting and protecting any vulnerable child due to the loss of both parents in Covid-19, Iran wrote on Twitter. Reports said the Ministry of Women and Child Development took up the issue of children losing both their parents to the virus as posts about their adoption began to flood social media. GOI is committed to supporting and protecting any vulnerable child due to the loss of both parents by Covid-19. From 1 April 2021 until 2:00 pm today, State Governments and UTs across the country have reported 577 children whose parents underwent Covid-19. – Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 25, 2021 A officials told the ministry Hindu that these children have not been abandoned. They are under government surveillance and protection, the official added. We have collected this data from each state government and are in contact with them to ensure that these children either receive institutional care or are in the care of their immediate family. The official assured that the government will make efforts to ensure that children are not uprooted from family settings, adding that each district is given a loop of Rs 10 under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme for non-institutional child care. On May 4, Iran had asked citizens to report cases of children found to be orphans by Covid-19 either on the 1098 helpline or child welfare committees or local police. It is illegal to illegally give or take someone else’s orphaned children for adoption, she warned. On May 21, the Center issued an advisory to Union states and territories to review facilities for vulnerable groups affected by Covid-19, such as orphans, the elderly, and members of Planned Castles and Tribes of Planned, who may need instruction to access government support facilities. We all need to ensure legal adoption, otherwise children can be trafficked in the name of adoption. Save them. Tell the Police or the Child Welfare Committee or Childline 1098 if you know of any such children. – Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 4, 2021







