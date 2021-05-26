I had to raise: Child labor in poorer countries increased during Covid, report says | Global development

Gopal Magars’ father has had a drinking problem for as long as he can remember, but when Kathmandu got into a stalemate last spring, it got worse. With five members of his family locked in a small room south of the city, anger subsided and the 14-year-old saw his father beating his mother again and again. One day Gopal could not stand it anymore. He fought and then fled, leaving behind his parents and his school.

Gopal now lives with his older brother on the other side of town and has swapped his class for a construction site. I have fewer problems now, but I have to work hard, he says. He starts work at six in the morning and for the next 12 hours transports sand, loads bricks and mixes concrete. He earns about 7 a day and sends a portion to his mother to help him buy food and pay the rent.

Gopal does not know if he will ever return to school: At the moment I have no interest in studying because of my family problems.

His story is not uncommon: blockades in some of the world’s poorest countries have seen schools closed, families losing their incomes and, in some cases, an increase in domestic abuse. The result, according to a report, has been an increase in child labor, as children like Gopal have often found themselves in precarious and exploitative jobs, with long hours, low wages and little safety care.

Not Becker, director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), which co-published the report with Social and Economic Rights Initiative in Uganda and Friends of the Nation in Ghana, he said: The main driver is the economic situation that so many families are facing because they have lost jobs, they have lost income. Blockages in many places have really delivered a blow.

Some of the children we spoke to said their parents had borrowed, had fallen into debt and so they felt pressured to work to help their families meet their needs.

The researchers interviewed 81 children between the ages of 8 and 17 in Ghana, Nepal and Uganda. The vast majority said their family income had been hit by the pandemic and the resulting blockages, and everyone describes the job venture ranging from running rickshaw and gold mining to carpet weaving and brick making.

I started working because we were very bad, says Florence, 13, in Uganda. The hunger at home was too much for us to sit and wait.

In each of the countries, more than a third of the children interviewed worked at least 10 hours a day, in some cases every day. Some Nepalese children indicated that they worked 14 hours a day or more in carpet factories. Gita, 14, says her family barely managed to get her mothers’s salary and that she thinks it is her job to bring some money home. I can not sit back, she says. I had to raise. So Gita worked on the loom from 4am to 10pm every day, with an hour off. Once back at school, she continued to weave for 13 hours a day five hours before classes and eight hours after.

Gold Sanders, Kibi, Ghana. The report found children working in county mines despite the practice being illegal. Photos: Cristina Aldehuela / AFP / Getty

Some of the most shocking evidence in the report is from Ghana, where children detailed their work in gold mining, carrying heavy loads, crushing ore with hammers, breathing dust from processing machines, and treating mercury. Ibrahim, 14, says mining ore is the hardest part of the job: I get really tired when I do it. For his work after school five hours in the mine he is paid 20 cedis (2.40).

It is illegal for children to work in the gold mines in Ghana and the government has identified child labor as a rapidly growing concern. But, Becker said, in many countries the implementation of such laws has suffered as a result of the pandemic.

Most of the countries we have seen have good child labor laws that comply with international standards, but due to Covid-19 restrictions labor inspections are down and without enforcement and monitoring employers will feel less pressure to enforce the law, she said

According to the International Labor Organization, the number of children worldwide in some form of child labor decreased by about 38% between 2000 and 2016, partly thought of as a result of the strategic use of child benefit payments for families with children.

Becker said progress had been sent by the opposite of the pandemic. She called on governments to commit again to paying child benefits [relieve] financial pressure on families so that they can buy food, pay for their housing without using child labor.

National back-to-school campaigns were also needed to ensure children return to the classroom once schools open, the report said. Unicef ​​warned last month that some 800 million children worldwide had not yet fully returned to school and that the longer closures continued the less likely students were to return.

HRW has called on governments to launch massive programs to convince communities that children, especially girls and migrants, must return as soon as possible to be safe.

Such efforts would be welcome news for one of the Gopals teachers, Sagendra Shrestha. Gopal, he said, was improving so much. Without the pandemic I’m sure he will continue to be in school. Most schools in Kathmandu have been closed for 11 of the last 14 months. Shrestha said many parents did not have internet access and did not know how to support their children’s learning. They have to go out to work, so they take their children with them, he said. I see a lot of kids at construction sites nowadays.