Philippine police are at the tail end of illegal vaccine schemes for sale

MANILA (Philippines Daily Enquirer / ANN): The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday (May 26th) issued arrest warrants against people involved in the alleged scheme where vaccination sites sell for more than P10,000 to P15,000 . In order to further uncover the truth about this controversy, I am seeking the power given by law as Chief PNP to issue summonses against persons involved in the alleged sale of Covid vaccines and vaccine slots, said PNP Chief Gen. . Guillermo Eleazar in a statement. This is unacceptable, whether it is a hoax or not, and I will do everything I can as your Chief PNP to resolve this issue, he added. The Republic Act 10973 gives the Chief of the PNP, together with the Director and Deputy Director for the Administration of the PNP Crime Investigation and Investigation Group (CIDG), the authority to issue summonses regarding investigative policies. , especially for high profile crimes. It states that the Philippine National Police Chief (PNP) and the Director and Deputy Director for the Administration of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Team (CIDG), referred to as the Criminal Investigation Unit in Section 35 (b) (4) of this law, shall have the power to administer the oath and to issue summonses and summonses duces tecum in connection with his investigation. Eleazar first appointed CIDG and the Cybercrime Group to investigate the case after a viral post on social media revealed that queues for Covid-19 vaccinations are selling for P10,000 to P15,000 ($ 200 to $ 300 USD) secila. It was later revealed that police were able to identify a person who offered his high school friend two brands of Covid-19 vaccines, priced from P12,000 to P15,500, depending on the brand, through a application for messages in an initial probe. The PNP, however, said the person has gone into hiding and has already deactivated all his social media accounts. At least one person has already been identified by the PNP, what he needs to do now is go to my office to clarify the matter. Stop playing hide and seek with our cops, Eleazar said. Eleazar, meanwhile, voiced his support for the Malacaangs calling on local government units (LGUs) to pass an ordinance imposing penalties on those selling Covid-19 vaccination slots. An ordinance that explicitly states that Covid-19 vaccination sites are not transferable would be a very helpful measure to prevent persons from selling or at least being tempted to sell these slots. “The ordinance can also clearly define the fines for people who are still trying to do so, as well as LGU employees who can support them,” Eleazar said. A similar ordinance has already been signed in the city of Manila, prohibiting any person, institution, corporation, group or organization from selling, distributing or administering Covid-19 vaccines for profit. Eleazar explained that this ordinance would further maximize existing national laws of countries penalizing the sale of unregistered medicines, including Covid-19 vaccines. – Philippines Daily Enquirer / Asia News Network







