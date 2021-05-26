You are a pathological liar who says ex-girlfriend, then storms out of court





Ms. Holder was later asked by Judge Julie Clayton to be calm when she reacted to another response given by Mr Arvanitis regarding the point of her drinks. In her defense document, Ms. Holder alleges that Mr. Arvanitis drugged her with ice on Boxing Day in 2013 which made her ill. Konstantin Arvanitis out of court on Tuesday. Credit:Joe Armao Mr Arvanitis told the court he left a rehab clinic in early 2013 due to a serious drug addiction, which involved spending more than $ 200,000 on cocaine. Mr Arvanitis denied the allegation that he gave drinks to Mrs. Mrs. Holder said from the front row of the court: This is a lie, you are a liar. He told the court that the woman, who was from Adelaide, had become adamant as he failed to respond by sending nude photos. He said he would sometimes have sex on the phone with the woman, but nothing further as she was living in another state. Mr Arvanitis said the woman had later come in contact with Ms Holder. I believe I sell by following me, I believe I sell tries to hurt me, he said. He lies and tries to destroy me. Mr Arvanitis has defended his conduct after meeting women on Tinder, saying he thought the app was used primarily for sex and frivolous relationships. Those women are expected to be called to testify against him. Konstantin Arvanitis out of District Court last week with his fiancée, Melanie Thornton. Credit:Wayne Taylor The court was also told of a signed death threat sent to Ms Thornton in 2019 that Mr Arvanitis believed had come from Ms Holder. The letter included the words hey plastic whore, Barbie dies and we will pick you up, however Mr. Arvanitis could not say if it was reported to the police. He denied sending the letter himself and said he believed it was written by Ms. Holder. Mr Arvanitis said he had met Ms Thornton in January 2016, however he considered her only an exclusive relationship as they had a sexual encounter in December of the same year. Writes old school, Arvanitis told Ms. Thornton. I sell differently from other women. The session continues. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important days, stories, analyzes and most interesting insights. Register here.

