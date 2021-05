The Woodland Trust has launched a plan to reforest 550 acres of moor land to help raise Yorkshire red squirrels. The charity is seeking donations to help the threatened red squirrel expand its range in Yorkshire, currently confined to small forest pockets. It takes 3.5m to buy pasture land in Snaizeholme, currently a “gloomy” landscape with few trees, and to add new plantings to connect small pieces of forest, some of which are thought to be ancient forest land. Local planting will include birch, oak, rowan, willow and Scots pine, the charity said. Al Crosby, regional director of Woodland Trusts in the north, said: “Forest birds will have a home there for the first time and open deforested forests should attract species like black whey. “The trees will enhance red squirrel habitat through preserving existing forest land and improving river and call water quality by protecting resident otters, plus birds such as herons, gray wagtails, fish and divers. Yorkshire Dales are well known for their wonderful culture, rolling landscape and countryside and of course its creamy Wensleydale cheese is only four miles away. “If we were successful, we could further improve the area by creating a unique and diverse forest habitat. Currently on the open market, land in Snaizeholme is due to be purchased by the end of June. 3.5m would cover the cost of buying the land and reforesting it, the charity said. As well as forest lands, the faith wants to create river meadows in the open valley, mountain pastures and mountain clearing on the high exposed slopes. Red squirrels are native to the UK but their numbers have dropped significantly since the introduction of the American gray squirrel in the late 19th century. They are larger than red squirrels, compete for food and resources, and carry a deadly disease, squirrel sheep, which does not harm them but is usually fatal to red squirrels. From a height of 3.5 million, there are now only 140,000 red squirrels left in the UK, 15,000 of them in England, where they are locked in pockets in Merseyside, Cumbria, Yorkshire and Northumbria. More are present in Scotland and islands such as Brownsea and the Isle of Wight, which are without gray squirrels. Less than five percent of the Yorkshire Dales are covered with trees, something that recent planting efforts have tried to fix. Last winter 230,000 trees were planted in Broughton Hall, near Skipton, as part of a wider project to connect forests across the country between East Yorkshire and Merseyside by planting 50 million trees.

